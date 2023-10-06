Masutha steps out of Venda ‘war zone’ as Ferreira steps up

The alleged toxic working environment at Venda Football Club is said to have led to the resignation of coach Joel Masutha with immediate effect in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
The club confirmed in a brief statement yesterday that Masutha had stepped down from his position after they received a resignation letter on Wednesday night following their 1-5 thumping by Maritzburg United.
Sowetan has been informed that the management made things difficult for Masutha by interfering with his work.
“When they appointed John Ferreira a few weeks ago as a technical director, he was earmarked for the head coach position and they started to make things a bit difficult for Masutha,” a source close to the situation told Sowetan yesterday.
When contacted for a comment, the club chairman, Itani Munzhelele could not answer his phone and asked to send a text, but he didn’t respond to our messages.
Masutha also could not be reached for comment either.
In the statement yesterday, the club revealed that Ferreira “has agreed to step in as interim head coach”.
“It is with great regret to inform you that I’m resigning from the head coach position with immediate effect. I’m not greedy and I don’t want to drag the team down the drain,” Masutha said, according to the club statement released yesterday.
Venda are 14th on the log table with only a single victory in six matches.
Ferreira will start his reign at the club against fellow strugglers Baroka at Malamulele Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
Meanwhile, following their two successive victories, Black Leopards will be eyeing a third win when they visit the University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.
Leopards ended their poor run of results with back-to-back victories against Upington City and JDR Stars to move to 10th on the log table.
Midweek results
Maritzburg 5-1 Venda; Leopards 2-0 JDR; University of PTA 1-0 Callies; Rovers 3-0 Casric; Baroka 1-1 Upington; Gallants 1-0 Platinum; Milford 1-1 Magesi; Lions 1-0 Orbit.
Fixtures
(All matches at 3.30pm)
Today: Platinum v Lions, Isak Steyl
Tomorrow: Orbit v Gallants, Soshanguve Giant; Casric v Milford, Solomon Mahlangu; Rovers v Maritzburg, Isak Steyl; Magesi v JDR, Old Peter Mokaba, Upington v Callies, Windhoek Draught Park.
Sunday: University of PTA v Leopards, Tuks Stadium; Venda v Baroka, Malamulele.
Masutha steps out of Venda ‘war zone’ as Ferreira steps up
Club can’t answer to allegations of toxic working environment
Image: Gallo Images
The alleged toxic working environment at Venda Football Club is said to have led to the resignation of coach Joel Masutha with immediate effect in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
The club confirmed in a brief statement yesterday that Masutha had stepped down from his position after they received a resignation letter on Wednesday night following their 1-5 thumping by Maritzburg United.
Sowetan has been informed that the management made things difficult for Masutha by interfering with his work.
“When they appointed John Ferreira a few weeks ago as a technical director, he was earmarked for the head coach position and they started to make things a bit difficult for Masutha,” a source close to the situation told Sowetan yesterday.
When contacted for a comment, the club chairman, Itani Munzhelele could not answer his phone and asked to send a text, but he didn’t respond to our messages.
Masutha also could not be reached for comment either.
In the statement yesterday, the club revealed that Ferreira “has agreed to step in as interim head coach”.
“It is with great regret to inform you that I’m resigning from the head coach position with immediate effect. I’m not greedy and I don’t want to drag the team down the drain,” Masutha said, according to the club statement released yesterday.
Venda are 14th on the log table with only a single victory in six matches.
Ferreira will start his reign at the club against fellow strugglers Baroka at Malamulele Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
Meanwhile, following their two successive victories, Black Leopards will be eyeing a third win when they visit the University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.
Leopards ended their poor run of results with back-to-back victories against Upington City and JDR Stars to move to 10th on the log table.
Midweek results
Maritzburg 5-1 Venda; Leopards 2-0 JDR; University of PTA 1-0 Callies; Rovers 3-0 Casric; Baroka 1-1 Upington; Gallants 1-0 Platinum; Milford 1-1 Magesi; Lions 1-0 Orbit.
Fixtures
(All matches at 3.30pm)
Today: Platinum v Lions, Isak Steyl
Tomorrow: Orbit v Gallants, Soshanguve Giant; Casric v Milford, Solomon Mahlangu; Rovers v Maritzburg, Isak Steyl; Magesi v JDR, Old Peter Mokaba, Upington v Callies, Windhoek Draught Park.
Sunday: University of PTA v Leopards, Tuks Stadium; Venda v Baroka, Malamulele.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos