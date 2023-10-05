×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Sharp Arrows over the Moon, but want more wins

Abafana Bes'thende take good form to Sekhukhune tonight

05 October 2023 - 07:39
Neville Khoza Journalist
Golden Arrows' Ryan Moon
Golden Arrows' Ryan Moon
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Golden Arrows striker Ryan Moon insists they are not concerned about log positions in the DStv Premiership table for now as they focus on winning as many games as possible.

Arrows have enjoyed a perfect start this season with four wins from their seven games, a single defeat and two draws.

They visit Sekhukhune United tonight at Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm), looking to continue with their good run in the league.

“For now, we are just trying to win as many games as we can. We are not focusing too much on positions, it’s about winning games,” Moon told Sowetan yesterday.

“There is still a long way to go. The season is not over yet. While we are in a very good vein of form, we just have to pick up as many points as possible.”

Moon, 27, also highlighted where they have been getting it right this season, but that their match against tricky Sekhukhune will be another test for them in Polokwane.

“I think the guys are buying into what the technical team wants. We are fighting for each other and the harder we work, the luckier we get and results are coming our way,” he said.

“Sekhukhune are a very good side and very well coached. So it’s going to be a very tough test and at the end of the day, it is about who wants it more.”

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune coach, Brandon Truter, wants his side to show the same character they did during their 1-1 draw with Saint Eloi Lupopo in the Caf Confederation Cup in DR Congo on Sunday to win 4-2 in aggregate and advance to the group stages.

“It’s going to be a difficult game against Arrows, considering the form they are in. They have been on a good run, picking up points away from home as well,” Truter told the club media department.

“Yes, we are very mindful of that, especially at home, we have to pick up points and also, the amount of travelling that this Caf game took from us. It will be an interesting game and it will challenge us mentally and physically as well.

“But I’m sure the boys are up for it.”

Spurs eager to turn a new leaf with new coach

Cape Town Spurs midfielder Michael Morton wants his side to react when they host SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership match at Athlone Stadium ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chippa out to clip high-flying Swallows’ wings

Chippa United’s back-to-back victories in the DStv Premiership have given them confidence ahead of Wednesday’s visit to Moroka Swallows at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tinkler boosts his CV by upsetting Chiefs

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler reckons his impressive record against Kaizer Chiefs  solidifies his CV.
Sport
1 day ago

Hunt bemoans SuperSport's Polokwane home

With their home matches being played at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane this season, SuperSport United coach feels this is now taking its toll on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million