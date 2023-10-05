Sharp Arrows over the Moon, but want more wins

Golden Arrows striker Ryan Moon insists they are not concerned about log positions in the DStv Premiership table for now as they focus on winning as many games as possible.
Arrows have enjoyed a perfect start this season with four wins from their seven games, a single defeat and two draws.
They visit Sekhukhune United tonight at Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm), looking to continue with their good run in the league.
“For now, we are just trying to win as many games as we can. We are not focusing too much on positions, it’s about winning games,” Moon told Sowetan yesterday.
“There is still a long way to go. The season is not over yet. While we are in a very good vein of form, we just have to pick up as many points as possible.”
Moon, 27, also highlighted where they have been getting it right this season, but that their match against tricky Sekhukhune will be another test for them in Polokwane.
“I think the guys are buying into what the technical team wants. We are fighting for each other and the harder we work, the luckier we get and results are coming our way,” he said.
“Sekhukhune are a very good side and very well coached. So it’s going to be a very tough test and at the end of the day, it is about who wants it more.”
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune coach, Brandon Truter, wants his side to show the same character they did during their 1-1 draw with Saint Eloi Lupopo in the Caf Confederation Cup in DR Congo on Sunday to win 4-2 in aggregate and advance to the group stages.
“It’s going to be a difficult game against Arrows, considering the form they are in. They have been on a good run, picking up points away from home as well,” Truter told the club media department.
“Yes, we are very mindful of that, especially at home, we have to pick up points and also, the amount of travelling that this Caf game took from us. It will be an interesting game and it will challenge us mentally and physically as well.
“But I’m sure the boys are up for it.”
Sharp Arrows over the Moon, but want more wins
Abafana Bes'thende take good form to Sekhukhune tonight
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
