Kompany raves as Foster helps Burnley to first win
Bafana striker returns from suspension to score vital goal
Image: Reuters/Peter Nicholls
His manager Vincent Kompany raved about his influence as Lyle Foster scored the opener, making a return from suspension as Burnley got their pressure-relieving first win of the English Premier season, 2-1 against Luton Town on Tuesday night.
Foster returned from a three-match suspension after his red card in Burnley's 1-1 league draw against Nottingham Forest on September 18. He scored the opener two minutes into first-half added time.
Jacob Bruun Larsen silenced the home crowd with a stunning late winner at Kenilworth Road. The Danish winger cut inside and fired a curling shot into the far top corner in the 85th minute, a minute and four seconds after Elijah Adebayo equalised for Luton.
Foster marked his return with a cool low finish after being passed through the middle by Sander Berge. It was the on-form Orlando Pirates youth product's third strike of the campaign.
“It was a very tough game. A good first half from us and then Luton came out and put us under pressure. They got the goal they wanted but I am just happy we got the win in the end,” Foster said.
The victory lifted Burnley, who host Chelsea on Saturday ahead of the international break, above Bournemouth to 18th with four points.
They remain behind Luton and Everton on goal difference after the Hatters won 2-1 at Everton last Saturday.
Bournemouth and bottom side Sheffield United are now the only clubs yet to win in the Premier League.
The match between the two promoted sides was postponed from August due to required improvement work at Luton's aged ground.
The Clarets, who secured promotion as Championship winners last season, had taken only one point from their first six matches but had the upper hand for much of the first half.
“We showed what got us through in the Championship last season,” Kompany told the BBC.
“Lyle Foster coming back made a huge difference. The football we played in the first half was really good. We had some good moments. But at the moment we need a few chances to score. The second half was more character.”
Kompany had also expressed the importance of Foster to Burnley's scoring chances before Tuesday night's game.
“It's massive,” Kompany had said, via planetsport.com, of Foster's return.
“Zeki [Amdouni] and Jay Rodriguez have done well with the time they've had up top and in every game we've had at least two or three big chances."
