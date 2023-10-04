Orlando Pirates' Erasmus sees final as chance to reinvent himself

Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus is raring to face his former side Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final, albeit insisting this clash won’t be an emotional rollercoaster for him.
This MTN8 decider is at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Erasmus, who scored and celebrated in front of Sundowns supporters when Pirates beat the Tshwane giants 3-0 in the second leg of semifinals of the same competition last season, aims to reinvent himself on Saturday after a slow start to the season.
“I just came back from injury [that I sustained] at the beginning of the season. I am happy that I am back now and trying to build from that. Hopefully, on the weekend I can get the best version of myself and help the team execute the play,” Erasmus, who’s played just three games this term, said during Bucs’ media open day at Rand Stadium yesterday.
“There’s no emotions playing against my former team. I mean, I was there for two seasons and I have no animosity to anybody at the club. I am good with all the players and I am still friends with them. However, there’ll be no friends on Saturday because it’s a game both teams want to win.”
Pirates have somewhat lost their fans’ faith after being knocked out of the Caf Champions League by less fancied Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy, who beat them on penalties in the second leg of the tournament’s second preliminary round, at Orlando Stadium last Friday.
Erasmus doesn’t think their fans are dispirited after the Champions League heartache, saying they were rather disappointed. The Pirates striker is encouraged by the way they played on Friday, where they won 1-0 to tie the game to 1-all on aggregate, before losing 5-4 on penalties.
“I wouldn’t say our fans are dejected but I’d say they are disappointed. It’s important for us to give our best version. We played well in the last game but we didn’t convert the chances... it’s a step in the right direction. We take the positive from last Friday’s game and I think we can build from it.''
Orlando Pirates' Erasmus sees final as chance to reinvent himself
Striker says facing ex-team won’t be emotional for him
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
