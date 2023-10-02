Struggle continues for Richards Bay but they get a point at Galaxy

Richards Bay’s struggle to win games continued as they played to a 1-all draw against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium yesterday.
Relegation-threatened Bay have won only once from eight league games this season. Having never played any official game since May last year, Samir Nurković made his Galaxy debut after signing as a free-agent early last month.
He played a pivotal role in Galaxy breaking the deadlock as early as the sixth minute when he cleverly set up Higor Vidal to rack up a nice assist for Sphiwe Mahlangu.
Bay’s defence was caught napping when Vidal’s cross fell on the path of Mahlangu, whose half-volley beat goalkeeper Salim Magoola at his near post. The Rockets were better on the ball as they strung together more passes and made more box entries than Bay in the first half.
However, a moment of carelessness proved their undoing. Skipper Mlungisi Mbunjana gave away possession cheaply when they were trying to build from the back to Langelihle Mhlongo, who made no mistake and put the ball in the back of the net three minutes before the half-hour mark.
Justice Figuareido was Bay’s live wire, using his pace and skill to unsettle the hosts’ rearguard. At times, the Swazi international was let down by selfishness as, on many occasions, opted to unleash shots from unrealistic areas instead of laying it off for his teammates.
The second half was more like watching paint dry as the tempo of the game dropped. Even so, Galaxy managed to create several half chances but decision-making proved their achilles heel. Nurkovic understandably looked rather rusty towards the later stages of the game and being kept at bay by Thabani Dube also made things difficult for the big Serb.
Meanwhile Sekhukhune United qualified for the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after drawing 1-1 with St Eloi Lupopo yesterday.
Image: Gallo Images/Dirk Kotze
