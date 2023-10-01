“Before you even speak about this group who have qualified for the group stages of the Champions League for nine seasons in a row, there must be big compliments for the previous groups that put the club there.
Sundowns coach Mokwena humbled by kind words from ‘role model’ Sono
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has responded with humility to lavish praise showered on him by his uncle and South African football legend Jomo Sono.
Sono last week said Mokwena, who steered Sundowns to reaching the group stages of the Champions League for the ninth consecutive season on Saturday, is a hard worker who is passionate about football and coaching.
Sundowns prevailed 2-0 over Bumamuru in their Caf Champions League preliminary stage second leg match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday with goals from Mothobi Mvala and Teboho Mokoena for a 6-0 aggregate win.
“His [Sono's] success is enough weight on my shoulders already, so part of what we try to do as individuals who belong to a group is to try to get ourselves to a level where the family can be proud,” Mokwena said.
“This is because of the achievements from Bra J [Sono] as my uncle, my father [Julius Sono] and my late grandfather [another Orlando Pirates legend, Eric Sono] and their contributions to South African football.
“They have made it extremely difficult for us; myself, Bamuza Sono [Jomo’s son and former Jomo Cosmos player] and the generations who come after as offspring. I am just humbled by his words — he knows I don’t only see him as an uncle and father, but also as an inspiration.
“Everything he has done from his playing days — even as a coach because he has coached Bafana Bafana, he has coached at the World Cup and he has won many trophies as a coach.
“Hearing such words, even though there are words I get to hear in private, from a legend like him humbles me. And like they say, you only get to see further because you stand on the shoulders of giants.
“I can only be better by continuing to stand on his shoulders and appreciating the strength and the hard work he has put in to set the trail for us to follow as his kids.
“It is extremely humbling and more than anything he is a role model and an inspiration.”
Mokwena praised his players for having the hunger to qualify for the group stages again.
“Before you even speak about this group who have qualified for the group stages of the Champions League for nine seasons in a row, there must be big compliments for the previous groups that put the club there.
“There was a group that was led by [retired captain] Hlompho Kekana and there was a group that was led [before that] by Alje Schut and Ramahlwe Mphahlele. Those were fantastic groups and they need a lot of praise for putting the club there with the bare minimum of expectation.
“It is not easy. We have had incredible experiences, even for me being part of the technical team previously as an assistant coach. We have had some difficult games.
“I can remember games against [Zimbabwe's] Chicken Inn that were so difficult. These games can easily be banana skins and if you don’t respect the opposition, respect the club and respect the games you can find yourself in a little bit of trouble.
“That’s why you have to give compliments to this group of players for their mentality, professionalism and how they keep on getting back and winning again and again.”
