“I knew it was going to require a little bit more from me and the mental part is very big, especially in sports in general. But I had all these amazing people around me who guide and help me.”
Coetzee said though the recovery period was frustrating, he never lost hope of regaining full fitness.
“There was also a little bit of extra work in the gym, with the physios where we focused a lot on recovery. There was never any doubt in my mind, I knew that I will come back.
“It was just about being mentally strong and always being in good shape by taking care of the body. I always knew that I would come back. It was a matter of controlling what you can and that is to be your best in the gym or on the pitch.”
Since he arrived at Chloorkop in 2017, Coetzee has been frustrated by injuries and he thanked the club for sticking by him during difficult times.
Fit and wiser, Sundowns midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee is enjoying his football again
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Rivaldo Coetzee has fully recovered and is enjoying his football again.
As he worked on his return from a career-threatening hamstring injury last season where he saw little action, Coetzee never lost hope that he would be back doing what he does best on the field of play.
He has started the season with ten appearances in all competitions for Mamelodi Sundowns and a lot is expected from him during the season in which Downs are aiming to go far in the Caf Champions League.
“This is all I have always wanted to do all my life,” he said as Sundowns prepared to take on Burundian minnows Bumamuru in the Champions League preliminary second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium where they are leading 4-0.
Since he arrived at Chloorkop in 2017, Coetzee has been frustrated by injuries and he thanked the club for sticking by him during difficult times.
“I will always be grateful to this club, they bought me when I was injured and they knew I will not play for the first year. Last year I was injured for a full year again but they were very good to me.
“I can’t thank them enough, now it's about me repaying the faith that they have shown in me. Many teams can terminate contracts but there was never any discussion of terminating or letting me go. They always believed in me and all I can do is to stay fit and help the team as much as possible.”
In the early stages of his career, Coetzee was handed his Bafana Bafana debut by Shakes Mashaba as a 17-year-old but he hasn’t fulfilled his potential.
“As far as coach Mashaba [is concerned], I am not proud to say we haven’t been in touch in a while. Maybe it is something to look at because in all honesty he opened so many doors for me.
“I will always be grateful for what he has done for me personally and for my career.”
