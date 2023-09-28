“I am super proud. Unfortunately, I am the type of person who doesn’t celebrate too much because there is an important match for us at the weekend,” Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference.
“The record you are talking about has been standing for almost 20 years. If we went for another two years, it would be 20 years since the record has not been broken. And we must remember it was a super team that had that record, a very good side.
“Tomorrow, all the newspapers must be ‘record-breaking’ and not on the back page. It is not a back-page story, it is a front-page story with pictures of the players as a group.
"The players deserve it because to do what they are doing by being relentless, being focused, and having perseverance, these are the traits of championship-winning teams.
"What they have demonstrated is incredible, they are doing it while still trying to play the right way, and playing the right way is the way we think football should be played.”
The victory was secured through goals by Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana and Siyabonga Mabena, while Devon Titus scored for the Stellies.
Mokwena added that credit should go to the players as he feels they don't get enough praise for their work.
Rulani 'super proud' after Downs break yet another PSL record
Image: Lefty Shivambu
After they set a new DStv Premiership record for the longest run without defeat, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is "super proud" of what they achieved as a group.
The Brazilians defeated Stellenbosch 3-1 at a rainy Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday to set a new record of 32 league matches without testing defeat and overtook Kaizer Chiefs, who achieved the feat in 2005.
Sundowns also equaled the longest winning run at the start of the season of eight games, also held by Chiefs in the 2014/15 season.
Mokwena hopes players maintain momentum in league and CAF games
“I am super proud. Unfortunately, I am the type of person who doesn’t celebrate too much because there is an important match for us at the weekend,” Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference.
“The record you are talking about has been standing for almost 20 years. If we went for another two years, it would be 20 years since the record has not been broken. And we must remember it was a super team that had that record, a very good side.
“Tomorrow, all the newspapers must be ‘record-breaking’ and not on the back page. It is not a back-page story, it is a front-page story with pictures of the players as a group.
"The players deserve it because to do what they are doing by being relentless, being focused, and having perseverance, these are the traits of championship-winning teams.
"What they have demonstrated is incredible, they are doing it while still trying to play the right way, and playing the right way is the way we think football should be played.”
The victory was secured through goals by Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana and Siyabonga Mabena, while Devon Titus scored for the Stellies.
Mokwena added that credit should go to the players as he feels they don't get enough praise for their work.
Khuliso Mudau ‘a specimen’ who should be in Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena
"Credit must go to the players because this season, we are making fewer mistakes. And games that we conceded goals, we conceded because we made mistakes," he said.
"And games where we kept clean sheets, it's because we concentrated and we made fewer mistakes, so a huge compliment must go to the players because I think this season, we defended very well individually.
"We've got a different way of playing this season. We tried to adapt our organisational forms to individual characteristics that we have and how we create overloads in midfield.
"We are very brave and we try to do things a little bit differently and so far so good and we can still improve and be a better team with or without the possessions, but we are very proud of this group."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos