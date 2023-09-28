×

Soccer

Man Utd start League Cup defence with win over Palace

Wolves, Luton knocked out by lower league sides

By Reuters - 28 September 2023 - 08:02
Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace shoots during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 26, 2023 in Manchester, England.
Image: Matt McNulty

Manchester - Casemiro scored one goal and set up another as holders Manchester United kicked off their League Cup defence with a 3-0 home win over top flight rivals Crystal Palace in the third round on Tuesday.

While Erik Ten Hag's side set aside a difficult start to the season and cruised comfortably through at Old Trafford, Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers and Luton Town were knocked out by lower-division opponents.

Wolves went 2-0 up and then lost 3-2 at Championship (second tier) high-flyers Ipswich Town while Premier League newcomers Luton were beaten 1-0 at League One (third tier) side Exeter City.

Exeter held on with 10 men after Demetri Mitchell was sent off for a second yellow five minutes after scoring his 83rd minute goal.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley, without a win in the Premier League so far this season, overran League Two opponents Salford City 4-0 with a second-string team.

Palace lost goalkeeper Dean Henderson, signed from United in August, after 19 minutes of his club debut when he appeared to strain his right leg after what had looked like a straightforward long kick.

He was replaced by Sam Johnstone, another graduate of the Manchester United academy, who was picking the ball out of the net two minutes later when Diogo Dalot cut back from the byline for Alejandro Garnacho to sweep in right-footed.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, having an excellent evening, made it 2-0 in the 27th when he rose in the box for a looping header into the far corner off Mason Mount's swinging corner.

Anthony Martial scored the third in the 55th with his first goal of the season when he cashed in on some poor defending to run onto a Casemiro cross at the back post and fire past Johnstone.

The match was the night's only fixture pitting two top flight clubs against each other and they will meet again in the league at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Morocco international loan signing Sofyan Amrabat made his first start for United at left back after joining from Fiorentina.

"I think it was a perfect night," the defensive midfielder told Sky Sports television.

"I told the manager I play where you need me, even if its like a goalkeeper I play where I can help the team. Today it was left back but I had a bit of a free role."

- Reuters

