Banyana Banyana mentor Desiree Ellis is proud of her team despite the two back-to-back defeats to the US in the past week.
On Sunday, the SA women's football team lost 2-0 to the US in a friendly played at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago on Sunday.
Banyana lost 3-0 in the first friendly against the same opponents on Friday in Cincinnati. Trinity Rodman and Emily Sonnett were on target for the hosts in a game that also served as a farewell for USA icon Megan Rapinoe on Sunday.
“I think all-round we played really well. Short turnaround time for some players, bringing in players maybe not used to the system. This was a really brave performance by the team. I am really proud of the team,” Ellis said.
“It was a big occasion for the US... the magnitude of Megan Rapinoe retiring, I think that also played a huge, huge role. We defended well and we had a couple of half chances. I am really excited for the future.”
On Sunday, Ellis gave a number of younger and fringe players like Wendy Shongwe, Sinoxolo Cesana and Tiisetso Makhubela rare starts. The Banyana trainer thinks most of these players did well enough to be part of the team’s core as they aim to rebuild for the 2027 World Cup.
“A lot of players raised their hands and that gives us food for thoughts going forward. We’ve always said we were looking at the new circle which has started. Yes we have the Olympics next year but we are looking at the new circle for 2027 by giving more younger players opportunities to see what they can do. I think the future is really bright,” Ellis started.
Ellis proud of Banyana despite losing to US in friendlies
Coach gave a number of younger and fringe players rare starts
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
