At Orlando Stadium
Despite losing 1-0 here on Sunday afternoon to Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates still advanced to the MTN8 final, thanks to their away win in the first leg.
The first leg of this MTN8 semifinal ended 2-1 in favour of Pirates early this month, meaning they are through to the decider by virtue of scoring two goals away while Stellies only manage one here.
The great turnout was only what made the game interesting as the game itself was far from being a spectacle. Pirates will play Mamelodi Sundowns in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 7. Pirates have now lost three games on the trot having been beaten by Jwaneng Galaxy and Sundowns before coming here.
From the word go, the Sea Robbers were better than the visitors. Pirates always found it easy to make box entries but they were let down by poor final decisions and lacked that cutting edge.
The Buccaneers surprisingly withdrew their star Monnapule Saleng for Lesedi Kapinga at the start of the second stanza.Unlike Saleng, who was mainly operating on the flanks, Kapinga played as a playmaker and combined brilliantly with Deon Hotto, Bucs' best player on the day.
Bucs en route to MTN8 final despite loss
Image: Antonio Muchave
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says Stellies will still be tough even without Mthethwa
However it was again poor final decision making that saw their attempts proving futile in the end. Despite dominating, the hosts conceded in the 22nd when Iqraam Rayners shot deflected off Zakhele Lepasa.
Stellies would deal a huge blow when their best player in the park, Rayners, suffered what looked like a groin injury early in the second half, forcing him off. Ivorian attacker Alain Anicet Oura replaced him.
Pirates were without their two usual suspects in centre-back Nkosinathi Sibisi and midfielder Thabang Monare, with Sandile Mthethwa and Siphelo Baloni taking their berths in the starting XI.
Conversely, Stellenbosch soldiered on without imposing centre-back Olivier Touré and skipper Deono van Rooyen due to suspension and injury respectively. Athenkosi Mcaba and Jaden Adams replaced them in the line-up.
It was also Stellies' first game without their talismanic midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who was sold to Kaizer Chiefs earlier this week. Sihle Nduli occupied the central midfield slot that Mthethwa used to occupy.
