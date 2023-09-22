Stellies will still be lethal without Mthethwa –Riveiro

That Stellenbosch lost their key player Sibongiseni Mthethwa to Kaizer Chiefs will not change how they approach their game.
This is according to Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro as he prepares his side to host Stellies at Orlando Stadium in the MTN8 semifinal return leg on Sunday (3pm).
The Buccaneers are carrying a 2-1 advantage and are favourites to progress to the final.
Mthethwa, who was one of their key players and gave the Buccaneers some problems in the first leg, was yesterday unveiled as Amakhosi's new signing.
But Riveiro still expects Stellies to be tough like before and that whoever will replace Mthethwa will look to raise his hand.
“Nothing is going to change for us. We know what Mthethwa is capable of doing. For sure, there is going to be someone who is trying to prove that he has a level to play in that position and be the next Mthethwa,” Riveiro told the media yesterday.
“We all have replacements, so they are going to play with XI players, so for us, in terms of approach, it's going to be the same.”
As the Buccaneers lead 2-1 going into the second leg, the Spaniard said they are not thinking about anything else other than a victory on Sunday.
The Buccaneers lost two successive matches to Jwaneng Galaxy in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round last week and Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday and want to bounce back to winning ways.
“It is a game that we want to win and even though we are leading, we are not thinking about the speculations or playing a goalless draw match. We want to win the match because it's something that we need,” he said.
“We are coming from two defeats. If someone relaxes, he is in the wrong place. We need to turn the situation around and we will offer a good fight... that's for sure.”
In those matches he both lost, Riveiro played with two different line-ups and he explained why he rotated the players after he rested some of his key players during their 1-0 defeat to Galaxy as he had an eye on the Sundowns game.
“The season is long and the moments of the players are different. Maybe someone didn't play on Wednesday because he was sick, you don't know.
“We played in Botswana on Sunday, Sundowns on Wednesday, now we have to play Stellenbosch on Sunday, then Friday (September 29) Jwaneng Galaxy again.
“So we cannot dream of playing the same starting XI in each and every game.”
The Buccaneers will welcome back Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who missed the 0-1 defeat to Sundowns due to suspension.
Stellies will still be lethal without Mthethwa –Riveiro
Bucs coach only thinking about MTN8 victory
Image: Ashley Vlotman
