Orbit wide awake after perfect NFD start

Following their perfect start in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye has urged his side to guard against complacency as they look to maintain their impressive run.
In their first season in the Championship after winning promotion from the ABC Motsepe League (third-tier), Orbit have enjoyed a promising start, having won all their opening three matches to remain top of the log table.
Orbit will now face Upington City in their next match at Dobsonville Stadium tomorrow (3pm), and Makhoye said they can't become big-headed because of their promising start.
"It is very important to stay humble and we can't be complacent because three games doesn't mean you have won the title," Makhoye told Sowetan yesterday.
"It's a positive start and you must have that room for disappointment. I said to the players that after five games, if we can get nine points, it's a plus to us. We must also have that willingness to learn more and not get tired of doing the right things because what I always tell them is to avoid complacency.
"If we become complacent, the laziness comes in because you think you have arrived. So we must guard against that and to do that is to remain humble and always try to work hard and do more."
Having played Upington in the final of the ABC Motsepe playoffs and lost 3-1 to them, Makhoye feels this will come as a test for his side, but that they will be different from the team they met.
"It's going to be a very difficult game, especially because both of us are coming from the ABC Motsepe League and now we are used to the intensity," he said.
"If there is one team that is going to be dangerous and also going to give us problems, it's this one. If you check Upington City, they have retained 90% of the players who were playing in the national playoffs.
"So it means the understanding is still there and I think what will motivate them is that they have beaten us 3-1 in the final and that is a confidence booster.
"The pressure is on us the way we started. Everyone is looking at us and who this team is. But it [this game] will be an interesting and difficult one."
Fixtures
All matches will kick off at 3pm
Today: Callies v JDR, TUT
Tomorrow: Upington v Orbit, Dobsonville; Gallants v Milford, Isak Steyl; Casric v Lions, Solomon Mahlangu; Magesi v Leopards, Old Peter Mokaba; Venda v Rovers, Thohoyandou.
Sunday: University of PTA v MM Platinum, Tuks Stadium; Baroka v Maritzburg, Global.
Orbit wide awake after perfect NFD start
Mentor Makhoye adamant rookies will not lose focus
