Mokwena wary of ‘improved’ Kaizer Chiefs

For us it’s a cup final, says Chiefs coach Ntseki

22 September 2023 - 08:07
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Neo Maema of Mamelodi Sundowns and Spiwe Msimango of Kaizer Chiefs during the MTN8 semi final, 1st leg match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Rulani Mokwena still expects Kaizer Chiefs, who created “11 chances per game” to be a tough nut to crack, though the Soweto heavyweights have been blowing hot and cold.

Sundowns host Chiefs in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (3pm). The Brazilians have an edge after scoring away in the first leg, played at FNB Stadium early this month. The first leg ended 1-all. 

“It's going to be a very difficult game because contrary to what the results suggest, we play against a very good side and a very improved Kaizer Chiefs team,” Mokwena told the press at a conference, held at the PSL offices in Parktown, yesterday. 

Mokwena also narrated how Chiefs had improved as a side from last season to highlight why they could not be taken lightly.

“I watched their Royal AM game and I watched their game against SuperSport last night...I saw a completely different side to the side that played against us at FNB. They are a good side and they’ve got some good players. They’ve improved, they create quite a lot more chances,” the Sundowns coach explained.

“On average now, as compared to last season, is 11 chances per game. Their Xg [expected goals] has improved slightly in the last nine games that they've played this season to just around one big chance, even though against us they had zero, per game. They are a crossing team.''

The man who scored Sundowns’ all-important goal in the first leg, Khuliso Mudau, alongside fellow instrumental defender Mothobi Mvala, are suspended for tomorrow’s tie after accumulating their fourth yellow cards when they beat Orlando Pirates in Soweto on Wednesday.

Conversely, Mokwena’s Chiefs counterpart, Molefi Ntseki, underlined the significance of this fixture for them, dubbing it a “final” as they aim to go to the actual decider to boost their chances of eventually snapping their prolonged trophy drought. Amakhosi last won a trophy when they lifted the league in the 2014/15 term.

“For us it's a cup final because you can't be in the final if you don't win the semifinal. It will be a humdinger type of a game. As Kaizer Chiefs, we are going into this game very courageous, knowing very well that the only result that will save our objective or help us to achieve our objective is a win,'' Ntseki stated.

