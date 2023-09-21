Stellies move on from defeat, focus on cup game

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker remains positive that they can overturn the 1-2 results when they visit Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal return leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Stellies head into the semifinal with their confidence low as they suffered a 0-2 defeat to Moroka Swallows in the DStv Premiership match at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday.
“We’ve got a match again on Sunday, so we need to get over this as quickly as possible, get our heads up because there’s a massive opportunity to get into the final of a major trophy," Barker told SuperSport TV during the post-match conference.
“We have to find solutions collectively. There’s no fault in the way the players try, the way they play and their commitment. Maybe we just need a little bit better execution on the field and better decision-making.
“Once we can do that and we start getting goals again, I’m sure we can build momentum because we have the capability of going on long stretches of winning matches in a row.
"But right now, we just have to regroup, forget about this one and focus on the weekend’s match.”
Stellies need to score twice without a reply against the Buccaneers away to advance to the final, something which may be a huge task to ask, but Barker believes they are capable of doing it.
Barker was also disappointed with the defeat on Tuesday after Ntsako Makhubela and Tshegofatso Mabasa scored either side of the half and helped Swallows return to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay on Friday.
"We’re obviously disappointed. To start the game the way we did, giving the early goal away and then to also get a red card [Ismael Toure], you obviously don’t give yourself much of a chance," he said.
“It’s not the start that we wanted, but besides that, we just tried to get ourselves back in the game even when we were one man down, but that obviously exposed us at the back and with the second goal, it was pretty much game over."
Stellies could be without Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who's reportedly close to joining Kaizer Chiefs.
Meanwhile, Swallows coach Steve Komphela was full of praise for his side following the comprehensive victory.
"The highlights for me was keeping the clean sheet, the goalkeeping department has been working hard and if you don't concede you can't lose the match," Komphela said.
"But I'm happy we scored two goals and we are delighted with a victory."
Stellies move on from defeat, focus on cup game
Barker optimistic they can beat Bucs in MTN8
Image: BackpagePix/Nic Bothma
