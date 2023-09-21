Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has spoken highly of new recruit Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa, saying he'll bring stability to the ever inconsistent Amakhosi side.
Mthethwa, 29, completed his move to Chiefs from Stellenbosch on Monday after the Soweto club activated his buyout clause. The lad from Estcourt in KZN penned a three-year deal.
Even so, Mthethwa won’t feature for Chiefs when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday as he’s cup-tied after playing in the same tournament for Stellies this term.
“He’ll be bringing stability. He’s a good quality player. Like I said, good quality players will always come into the team to add value and we are looking at him to come and add value,” Ntseki said post their 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium, where he was pelted with missiles by the club’s angry fans.
Terrence Dzvukamanja’s solitary strike in Polokwane on Wednesday night, drawing angry reactions from the Amakhosi faithful, who were shouting “Ntseki must go” and forced security personnel to escourt the mentor to exit the pitch. Chiefs football manager, Bobby Motaung, tried to calm the situation, telling the angry mob that they had heard them.
Ntseki appeared to be understanding why the fans threw objects at him. “They are disappointed looking at the performance of the team,” Ntseki said in his post-match press conference.
Ntseki says Mthethwa will bring stability to inconsistent Chiefs
Mthethwa recently completed his move from Stellies
Image: X (Formerly Twitter)/@KaizerChiefs
