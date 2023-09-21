Man Utd keeper Onana takes blame for Bayern loss, Arteta happy with Arsenal
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana said he was to blame for his team's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
The German side struck twice in four minutes in the first half at the Allianz Arena to set them on their way to a 4-3 victory in their group A opener.
A mistake by Cameroon international Onana saw the Bundesliga side take the lead when he let winger Leroy Sane's tame shot slip past him and into the net.
“It's difficult to lose this way because I feel in the beginning, we started very well. After my mistake we lost the control of the game,” Onana told TNT Sports.
“It's a difficult situation and for me especially because I'm the one who let the team down. But the team was very good; I think it's because of me that they didn't win this game.
“We just have to move on. This is the life of the goalkeeper and, if we didn't win today, it is because of me.”
United manager Erik ten Hag said Onana, who moved to Old Trafford from Inter Milan in July, had the mindset to bounce back.
"[In] football on the whole, [there] will always be mistakes, and this is one mistake,” the Dutchman said. “So, we also don't make it bigger than it is.
“He will bounce back, and he is a very important player.”
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said they used the emotion of Wednesday's return to the Champions League in the right away as they ruthlessly dispatched PSV Eindhoven 4-0.
Arsenal, making their first appearance in Europe's elite club competition in six years, were 3-0 up at halftime thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus.
Captain Martin Odegaard added a fourth with 20 minutes remaining in their group B opener at the Emirates Stadium.
“It was great to see the atmosphere, the Champions League music. Everyone was getting a bit emotional before it,” Arteta said.
“I think we have tried using that energy and that emotion in the right way. We have to compete at this level but there has to be a part that we have to enjoy as well, those moments, those nights. I think it's going to be a good memory.
“We were ruthless, we took our chances and the finishing quality was top. Emotionally, winning is the best thing you can do, and I now have 24 players desperate to play on Sunday.”
Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday with the visit of rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Reuters