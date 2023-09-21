Man Utd keeper Onana takes blame for Bayern loss, Arteta happy with Arsenal

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana said he was to blame for his team's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The German side struck twice in four minutes in the first half at the Allianz Arena to set them on their way to a 4-3 victory in their group A opener.

A mistake by Cameroon international Onana saw the Bundesliga side take the lead when he let winger Leroy Sane's tame shot slip past him and into the net.

“It's difficult to lose this way because I feel in the beginning, we started very well. After my mistake we lost the control of the game,” Onana told TNT Sports.