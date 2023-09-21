Ellis sends stern warning to Banyana newbies

Banyana Banyana mentor Desiree Ellis has challenged the unfamiliar faces in the squad to face the USA in two friendlies to prove their worth or risk being shunned going forward.
Fresh from reaching the round of 16 for the first time at the World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia last month, Banyana face the USA in double friendlies tomorrow and Sunday. The first fixture is billed for TQL Stadium in Cincinnati (1.30am SA time), while the second one is at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago (11.30pm SA time).
Five players who were part of the World Cup squad didn’t travel with Banyana to the USA due to various reasons. Those players are Refiloe Jane, Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Hildah Magaia and Sibulele Holweni.
Skipper Jane and Mbane picked up injuries at the World Cup, while Matlou couldn’t make the trip due to visa challenges. Magaia withdrew from the team due to medical reasons, while Holweni has sustained an injury.
This squad is made up of 21 players, with Noxolo Cesana’s twin sister Sinoxolo and Faith Nokuthula the only two players in the squad that hadn’t been part of the team at the global spectacle. Ellis has thrown down the gauntlet to the duo.
“The [local] league had only been two weeks [since it started], so we went with the players that had played regularly and obviously with withdrawals in certain positions, due to injuries, we had to fill those positions,” Ellis said.
“Now this is the opportunity for the players who came as replacements to raise their hands. We always say that players who come in must step up...to see whether we take them on our journey or not.”
Banyana landed in the USA on Monday and had their first training session on Tuesday night. Ellis gave a report card of their maiden training session.
“Look, the first day is always a difficult day, especially after a long trip. But I think we had a good night [of a training session]. Everybody looks really enthusiastic and excited to be together again, to be playing again,” Ellis said.
“Obviously, it’s the start of the training session but the longer it went on, the better it got with moving the ball around. It’s extremely hot, it’s not the weather that we're used to but I think we’ve really done well.”
Ellis sends stern warning to Banyana newbies
Five World Cup players withdraw from USA friendlies
Image: TWITTER/Banyana Banyana
Banyana Banyana mentor Desiree Ellis has challenged the unfamiliar faces in the squad to face the USA in two friendlies to prove their worth or risk being shunned going forward.
Fresh from reaching the round of 16 for the first time at the World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia last month, Banyana face the USA in double friendlies tomorrow and Sunday. The first fixture is billed for TQL Stadium in Cincinnati (1.30am SA time), while the second one is at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago (11.30pm SA time).
Five players who were part of the World Cup squad didn’t travel with Banyana to the USA due to various reasons. Those players are Refiloe Jane, Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Hildah Magaia and Sibulele Holweni.
Skipper Jane and Mbane picked up injuries at the World Cup, while Matlou couldn’t make the trip due to visa challenges. Magaia withdrew from the team due to medical reasons, while Holweni has sustained an injury.
This squad is made up of 21 players, with Noxolo Cesana’s twin sister Sinoxolo and Faith Nokuthula the only two players in the squad that hadn’t been part of the team at the global spectacle. Ellis has thrown down the gauntlet to the duo.
“The [local] league had only been two weeks [since it started], so we went with the players that had played regularly and obviously with withdrawals in certain positions, due to injuries, we had to fill those positions,” Ellis said.
“Now this is the opportunity for the players who came as replacements to raise their hands. We always say that players who come in must step up...to see whether we take them on our journey or not.”
Banyana landed in the USA on Monday and had their first training session on Tuesday night. Ellis gave a report card of their maiden training session.
“Look, the first day is always a difficult day, especially after a long trip. But I think we had a good night [of a training session]. Everybody looks really enthusiastic and excited to be together again, to be playing again,” Ellis said.
“Obviously, it’s the start of the training session but the longer it went on, the better it got with moving the ball around. It’s extremely hot, it’s not the weather that we're used to but I think we’ve really done well.”
USA friendlies 'a chance for Banyana to market themselves'
'Fifa has no relationship with players hence bonuses won't be paid directly to them'
Monate wants to do more to develop women’s soccer
Safa must learn to listen – Kgatlana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos