SuperSport midfielder counts on junior experience

Margeman aims to fight for place in Bafana's Afcon squad

05 September 2023 - 06:45
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
SuperSport United's Grant Margeman working on securing his spot in the national squad which will participate in the AFCON
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta

Having represented SA at junior continental championships, SuperSport United midfield workhorse Grant Margeman now targets to cement his place at Bafana Bafana to make sure he makes the final Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad.

Margeman, who represented SA at the Under-20 Afcon in Zambia in 2017 and at the U-23 Afcon in Egypt two years later, is part of the Bafana squad that will face Namibia and Congo DR in friendlies, both at Orlando Stadium, on Saturday and next Tuesday respectively.

The 25-year-old central midfielder aims to use these friendlies to impress coach Hugo Broos ahead of next year's Afcon, to be staged in Ivory Coast.

"I've been part of the junior national team and taking part in the Afcon championships. It's always good to represent your country. I can always take that past experience with me and hopefully, make sure I can take that and put it in the senior team,'' Margeman said, at FNB Stadium ahead of their first training session ahead of these two friendlies, yesterday.

"It's an honour for me to be here but it’s another step for me to see how I can take my game to the next level. It’s all about making sure that I do well in the next two games and make use of the opportunities that the coach will give us. I must make sure I do well, and consistency stays part of the bunch.”

The SuperSport man also understands that the competition is very still for places in the midfield. 

"The competition for midfield places is stiff because we have many good midfielders in the country. You have a player like [Njabulo] Blom, who is doing well in the MLS, but isn't here with us... there's a lot of competition,'' Margeman said.

Usual suspects in the engine room – Luke Le Roux, who recently joined Dutch top-flight side Volendam from Swedish Premiership outfit Varbergs, alongside Mamelodi Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena – have been withdrawn from the squad, meaning Margeman has bigger chances to get more minutes.

TS Galaxy's Mlungisi Mbunjana and Siphephelo Sithole of Portuguese second-tier side Tondela have been drafted into the team to replace Le Roux and Mokoena.

