There are still 28 games that we can win – coach

Dorado unfazed by Leopards’ winless streak

05 September 2023 - 07:17
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Black Leopards coach Alejandro Dorado
Black Leopards mentor Alejandro Dorado has implied it is still too early to press the panic button despite failing to win both their opening Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) fixtures.

Lidoda Duvha drew goalless away to Pretoria Callies in their league opener last month, before being beaten 1-0 by Casric Stars at home on Saturday in their second league match of the MFC campaign.

We will continue. There are a lot of three points in front of us, there are 28 games that we can win, Dorado, a former Real Madrid youth coach, said.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, who served as assistant coach at Canadian top-flight side HFX Wanderers before being unveiled as Leopards coach in July, believes finer margins decided their tie at home to Casric, lamenting the chances they couldnt bury.

Daroda was also impressed with their first-half display. It is always the small details that dictate the game and that was the case today. We created chances but we found it very difficult to convert those chances. We need to continue working on our finishing.

We had a very good first half but in the second half we lost timing and capacity to prevent them from playing long balls, Dorado said.

Leopards would be hoping to bag their maiden victory of the season when they visit table-topping Orbit College at Soshanguve Giant Stadium in their next game on September 17.

Newly promoted Orbit have won both their opening games against Platinum City Rovers and Milford.

Results

AmaTuks 2-2 Maritzburg; Leopards 0-1 Casric; Magesi 0-0 Callies; Marumo 0-0 Lions; Milfor 0-1 Orbit; Upington 2-1 Venda; JDR 0-0 Lamasia.

