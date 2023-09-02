Mudau late equaliser snatches joy away from Chiefs

Khuliso Mudau's superb header in stoppage time turned the tables and gave Mamelodi Sundowns a crucial away goal against Kaizer Chiefs, breaking the hearts of the Amakhosi faithful at a half-full yet buzzing FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The game ended one-all as Mudau's goal cancelled out Edson Castillo's thumping header that looked like it had given the hosts a victory. Junior Mendieta's well-calculated delivery is what set-up Mudau to level matters.
The return leg is billed for Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 23. Sundowns, who were all over Chiefs in the first period, were dealt a huge blow several minutes after the half hour mark when their livewire Themba Zwane was stretchered off after Chiefs' Yusuf Maart unintentionally hit him with his boot on the head. Lesima Nku took his slot.
The Tshwane giants still managed to create as many chances with Ribeiro Silva's long range effort, that was pushed away by keeper Brandon Peterson midway through their real chance of the half.
Chiefs returned from the halftime break without Mduduzi Mdantsane, who was their weakest link and lost possession easily in the first half. New striker Efmamjjasond González Palacios replaced him, making his debut.
The visitors didn't slow down in the second half but, again, they only dominated possession without really creating chances. Nku should have made something off Aubrey Modiba's shot that fell on his path, only for him to fail to connect it.
As it was always clear that Chiefs wanted to catch Sundowns in transition, the moment came just a minute after the hour mark when Ashley Du Preez and Tebogo Potsane used their pace to surge forward before Du Preez delivered a brilliant cross that was thumped home by Castillo.
Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki sprung a surprise by starting Zitha Kwinika at left-back ahead of usual suspect Reeve Frosler, who started off the bench. On the other flank, Sifiso Hlanti returned to take his slot, having been rested for the previous outing, an away to Stellenbosch midweek.
As Kwinika is primarily a centre-back it may happen that his inclusion in the starting XI was a plan by Ntseki to stabilise the heart of the defense, instead of utilising him as a wing-back.
Indeed, Kwinika hardly surged forward but inverted inside his own box to help centre-backs Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who struggled to keep Sundowns attackers at bay.
Mudau late equaliser snatches joy away from Chiefs
All eyes now turn to the return leg billed for late September
Image: Lefty Shivambu
