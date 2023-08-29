×

Soccer

'Fifa has no relationship with players hence bonuses won't be paid directly to them'

Hollywoodbets announced as new sponsor of the fourth-tier of SA football

29 August 2023 - 13:59
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Lydia Monyepao CEO of SAFA. File photo.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao has dismissed reports that Fifa will pay players who participated in the World Cup directly, indicating the world football governing body doesnt have a relationship with the players, hence the money will be given to associations to pay the players.

Fifa doesnt have a relationship with the players [but] they have a relationship with the member associations and its something that they put clearly. So, theyll have to give us the money and well distribute it, Monyepao said at Safa House on Tuesday, where Safa announced Hollywoodbets as the new sponsor of the fourth-tier of SA football.

The Safa CEO reiterated theyd distribute the money to players immediately when Fifa transferred it, confirming the association had already paid the players the bonuses from the combined R6m donated by the Motsepe Foundation and Ithuba National Lottery.

Once the money is here, the money is gone. Actually, last week we paid the players the monies that we got from the Motsepe Foundation. It was R230,000 [per player] before tax... you can check with them [the players],Monyepao said.

Quizzed when exactly the global football controlling body was likely to make the transactions, the Safa chief executive said: Ive been out of the country for sometime but I know that there was correspondence on that [as to when will Fifa pay the money to member associations]... I will check and revert to you.

Banyana reached the last 16 at the just-ended World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, meaning each player will pocket $60,000 (about R1,097,000) from the Fifa incentive scheme.

Meanwhile, the new Hollywoodbets-Safa partnership will run for two years with an option for a further year. The fourth-tier has been without a sponsor since SAB ended their partnership with the association in 2019.

With this new partnership, we anticipate a future of enhanced player exposure, elevated competition, and professional club development. This sponsorship is more than just financial support, it’s a powerful testament to the shared vision of uplifting communities, said Safa vice president Linda Zwane, who refused to divulge how much the deal was worth.

Safa must learn to listen – Kgatlana

Striker Thembi Kgatlana has blasted the South African Football Association (Safa) for not taking Banyana Banyana seriously when they raised concerns ...
Sport
1 week ago

Banyana coach Ellis asks government to help make pro women's football happen

Following an impressive run in the Fifa Women's World Cup, where they reached the last 16, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has called for the ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Gallant Banyana leave their mark in the World Cup despite defeat by the Netherlands

Banyana Banyana's World Cup dream came to an end after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Netherlands in the last 16 of the competition at Sydney Football ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Monate wants to do more to develop women’s soccer

Banyana Banyana veteran midfielder Anna Monate has proven to be a die-hard lover of the game by continuing to contribute her efforts in empowering ...
Sport
1 week ago

