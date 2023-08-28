Pirates’ scoring spree delights Riveiro

Orlando Pirates’ ability to find the back of the net this season has left coach Jose Riveiro comfortable and confident going into the next matches.
The Buccaneers have netted 15 times in just six matches across all competitions, with striker Zakhele Lepasa scoring most of the goals (eight).
On Friday, Pirates continued with their scoring spree when they beat Comoros side Djabal 3-0 at Orlando Stadium in the CAF Champions League to advance to the second preliminary round after a 4-0 aggregate win.
Lepasa scored a brace, while Patrick Maswanganyi scored the other goal as the Buccaneers progressed to the next round.
Ahead of their DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm), Riveiro hopes that scoring form will continue.
“The goal is the promised land in football, it is what we are looking for,” Riveiro explained to the media.
“When you are in the dynamics and you are not scoring, you are creating, but the goal is not going into the back of the net, then everything is much more difficult. We start to know this narrative around the team that is not scoring and this player is not scoring. That’s extra pressure, we have to deal with it with no problem.
“But now it seems we are more lucky in front of goals and hopefully, we can improve that record game after game.”
After progressing to the second preliminary round, the Buccaneers will now face Botswana Premier League champions Jwaneng Galaxy, who are coached by South African-born Morena Ramoreboli.
Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns, who were exempted from the first preliminary round as one of the highest-ranked teams in Africa, will face Bumamuro of Burundi in the second preliminary round.
The second preliminary round will be played between September 15 and 17 and September 30 and October 1. All winners of the second preliminary round will qualify for the group stages.
DStv Premiership fixtures
Tomorrow: SuperSport v Arrows, Peter Mokaba (5pm); Pirates v CPT, Orlando (7.30pm)
Wednesday: Polokwane v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba (5pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Athlone (7.30pm); Chippa v Royal, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm); Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (7.30pm); Swallows v Spurs, Dobsonville (7.30pm).
MT8 semifinal first leg
Saturday: Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB (3pm)
Sunday: Stellenbosch v Pirates, Athlone (3pm)
Bucs travel to City hoping to continue their newfound ‘luck’
Pirates’ scoring spree delights Riveiro
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
