Ntseki grateful for first win as Chiefs attempt to find their feet

As Kaizer Chiefs’ style of play has not been clear lately, where they have hardly dominated opposition, coach Molefi Ntseki has maintained they intend to be a possession-based side, albeit, highlighting opponents tend to force them to go the route of transitional play.
Chiefs managed to score three unanswered goals against AmaZulu to bag their first league win of the season at FNB Stadium at the weekend, despite being dominated as far as ball retention was concerned. Pule Mmodi scored a brace, while Edson Castillo also registered his name on the score sheet.
“In terms of how we want to play as Kaizer Chiefs, we want to dominate possession. But if you don't dominate possession, what else can work for you? What can also work...? If they create spaces for you to go on a counter, you go on that counter,'' Ntseki explained.
“But the most important thing is when we start playing from the back, you need numbers and you need options and players to avail themselves. The game of today is that everybody is aware that all of us want to start playing from the back.”
Ntseki also suggested Usuthu played better than them. “AmaZulu played the game, we scored the goals. It [getting goals] was very important for us because we've had good performances but not scoring goals in the past games,'' Ntseki said.
As it was their first league win in the 2023/24 season after losing twice and drawing once in their previous three outings, Ntseki believes the result against Usuthu will help them settle the nerves.
“The mental output and physical output were very good from the players. Hopefully we've now settled the nerves and going forward we should give our best in all the games we have to play,'' the Amakhosi coach said.
Ntseki believes the fruitful combination of newcomers Mmodi and Tebogo Potsane will accelerate the duo’s adaptation to life at Naturena.
“We brought in Pule Mmodi with a very clear understanding that he's a quality player but we always say this when it comes to players coming from other teams, 'Kaizer Chiefs is a different beast'.
“The two goals he scored will help him settle. Again, Potsane assisted him [Mmodi] on both goals. This will settle our front three [including Ashley du Preez, who has been their main source of goals lately] in terms of the contributions that they have to make,” Ntseki stated.
Chiefs face unpredictable Stellenbosch in their next league game at Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Amakhosi’s style of play still a mystery but enough to see off AmaZulu
Ntseki grateful for first win as Chiefs attempt to find their feet
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
