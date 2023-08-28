Leaky defence an aspect to sharpen for Arrows’ Vilakazi

Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has identified their defence as an area that needs special attention ahead of their DStv Premiership match against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (5pm).
Arrows have conceded six goals in their last two matches, four against Mamelodi Sundowns and two against Polokwane City.
Following their hard-fought 3-2 victory over Polokwane at Mpumalanga Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of first-half goals from Nduduzo Sibiya, Lungelo Nguse and Themba Mantshiyane, Vilakazi said they would be working hard on their defence to try to improve.
Douglas Mapfumo and Lebogang Nkaki scored for Polokwane either side of halftime.
“We are conceding goals, so our defensive structure has to be spot on,” Vilakazi told the media after the match.
“We still need to work defensively because we are not bad going forward especially when we are able to create scoring opportunities, teams must find it difficult to score against us.”
Despite conceding twice, Vilakazi was pleased with the result, but not the performance as he feels they took their foot off the pedal after scoring three goals.
“Our overall performance was in two phases because we started very well, but also I think it was a disadvantage for us to lead 3-1 because pyschologically, the players were thinking it’s over,” he said.
“But at half time, we tried to deal with that aspect to be aware that things can still change. We scored three goals in the first half, so it’s still possible for them to score three goals. It was important we get the three points since we were playing at home.”
Polokwane coach Lehlohonolo Seema said there were a lot of positives to take out of the game heading into their fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.
“Once you concede three goals in the first half playing away, it is always difficult to come back,” Seema said. “But there are a lot of positives to take from this game. I think we are heading in the right direction.”
Elsewhere, pressure is on for Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett following their four successive defeats. Spurs lost 1-0 to Chippa United on Friday and are yet to pick up points in the DStv Premiership and remain bottom of the table.
Weekend Results
Spurs 0-1 Chippa; Arrows 3-2 Polokwane; Chiefs 3-0 AmaZulu; Stellenbosch 1-2 SuperSport
Coach welcomes hard-fought win over Polokwane
Leaky defence an aspect to sharpen for Arrows’ Vilakazi
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has identified their defence as an area that needs special attention ahead of their DStv Premiership match against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (5pm).
Arrows have conceded six goals in their last two matches, four against Mamelodi Sundowns and two against Polokwane City.
Following their hard-fought 3-2 victory over Polokwane at Mpumalanga Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of first-half goals from Nduduzo Sibiya, Lungelo Nguse and Themba Mantshiyane, Vilakazi said they would be working hard on their defence to try to improve.
Douglas Mapfumo and Lebogang Nkaki scored for Polokwane either side of halftime.
“We are conceding goals, so our defensive structure has to be spot on,” Vilakazi told the media after the match.
“We still need to work defensively because we are not bad going forward especially when we are able to create scoring opportunities, teams must find it difficult to score against us.”
Despite conceding twice, Vilakazi was pleased with the result, but not the performance as he feels they took their foot off the pedal after scoring three goals.
“Our overall performance was in two phases because we started very well, but also I think it was a disadvantage for us to lead 3-1 because pyschologically, the players were thinking it’s over,” he said.
“But at half time, we tried to deal with that aspect to be aware that things can still change. We scored three goals in the first half, so it’s still possible for them to score three goals. It was important we get the three points since we were playing at home.”
Polokwane coach Lehlohonolo Seema said there were a lot of positives to take out of the game heading into their fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.
“Once you concede three goals in the first half playing away, it is always difficult to come back,” Seema said. “But there are a lot of positives to take from this game. I think we are heading in the right direction.”
Elsewhere, pressure is on for Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett following their four successive defeats. Spurs lost 1-0 to Chippa United on Friday and are yet to pick up points in the DStv Premiership and remain bottom of the table.
Weekend Results
Spurs 0-1 Chippa; Arrows 3-2 Polokwane; Chiefs 3-0 AmaZulu; Stellenbosch 1-2 SuperSport
Relief for Maduka as Royal win at last
‘AmaZulu played, we scored,’ Ntseki concedes as Chiefs get first league win
Pirates’ scoring spree delights Riveiro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos