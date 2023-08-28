×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Coach welcomes hard-fought win over Polokwane

Leaky defence an aspect to sharpen for Arrows’ Vilakazi

28 August 2023 - 07:42
Neville Khoza Journalist
Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi.
Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has identified their defence as an area that needs special attention ahead of their DStv Premiership match against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (5pm).

Arrows have conceded six goals in their last two matches, four against Mamelodi Sundowns and two against Polokwane City.

Following their hard-fought 3-2 victory over Polokwane at Mpumalanga Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of first-half goals from Nduduzo Sibiya, Lungelo Nguse and Themba Mantshiyane, Vilakazi said they would be working hard on their defence to try to improve.

Douglas Mapfumo and Lebogang Nkaki scored for Polokwane either side of halftime.

“We are conceding goals, so our defensive structure has to be spot on,” Vilakazi told the media after the match.

“We still need to work defensively because we are not bad going forward especially when we are able to create scoring opportunities, teams must find it difficult to score against us.”

Despite conceding twice, Vilakazi was pleased with the result, but not the performance as he feels they took their foot off the pedal after scoring three goals.

“Our overall performance was in two phases because we started very well, but also I think it was a disadvantage for us to lead 3-1 because pyschologically, the players were thinking it’s over,” he said.

“But at half time, we tried to deal with that aspect to be aware that things can still change. We scored three goals in the first half, so it’s still possible for them to score three goals. It was important we get the three points since we were playing at home.”

Polokwane coach Lehlohonolo Seema said there were a lot of positives to take out of the game heading into their fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.

“Once you concede three goals in the first half playing away, it is always difficult to come back,” Seema said. “But there are a lot of positives to take from this game. I think we are heading in the right direction.”

Elsewhere, pressure is on for Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett following their four successive defeats. Spurs lost 1-0 to Chippa United on Friday and are yet to pick up points in the DStv Premiership and remain bottom of the table.

Weekend Results

Spurs 0-1 Chippa; Arrows 3-2 Polokwane; Chiefs 3-0 AmaZulu; Stellenbosch 1-2 SuperSport

Relief for Maduka as Royal win at last

Royal AM secured their first victory of the season following their 1-0 win over TS Galaxy at Harry Gwala Stadium yesterday.
Sport
3 hours ago

‘AmaZulu played, we scored,’ Ntseki concedes as Chiefs get first league win

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki admitted AmaZulu produced the better football while his team got the goals in their 3-0 DStv Premiership win at FNB ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates’ scoring spree delights Riveiro

Orlando Pirates’ ability to find the back of the net this season has left coach Jose Riveiro comfortable and confident going into the next matches.
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Putin receives loud cheers at BRICS before his pre-recorded speech is played to ...