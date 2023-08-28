"Glory to God. I’m super-happy, it’s super-special. It doesn’t feel as nice not winning but, yeah, happy to have scored the first goal back in the Prem [Premier League],'' Foster said after the game.
Foster admitted they found it difficult to cope with the intensity of the game in the first 15 minutes as they conceded the first goal just eight minutes into the proceedings, courtesy of Matty Cash, who completed his brace 12 minutes later. Burnley are rookies in the EPL after being promoted from the second tier last term.
“I think with us being a new team it was a bit difficult for us to get going in the first 15 minutes. Once we got our foot [on the ball] going, it was just a bit tough that they got the second goal,'' Foster said. "We got one early in the first half but unfortunately for us they got their third. Ja, just a tough day at the office but we’ll bounce back stronger next week."
Foster cherishes first goal by South African player in EPL in 10 years
Image: EPA/Backpagepix
After becoming the first South African to score in the English Premier League (EPL) in 10 years when his side Burnley lost 3-1 to Aston Villa at home on Sunday, "super-happy" Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster thanked God for his goal.
Foster is the first player from Mzansi to net in the EPL since Steven Pienaar in October 2013 for Everton against Hull City. The 22-year-old lad from Noordgesig in Soweto is the ninth South African to find the back of the net in the EPL, following in the footsteps of the late Phil Masinga, Shaun Bartlett, Eric Tinkler, Quinton Fortune, Mark Fish, Benni McCarthy, Steven Pienaar and Mbulelo Mabizela.
The Bafana ace is optimistic they'll turn things around as they've now lost two of their opening games after being thumped by champions Manchester City 3-0 in their own backyard, Turf Moor, in their opener a few weeks ago.
“More than 100% confident to be fair [that they'll get their campaign on track soon]. I’ve got all the confidence in the players and the group and the staff,'' Foster noted.
South African players and their goals in the EPL McCarthy: 37 Bartlett: 24 Pienaar: 22 Masinga and Fortune: (both five ) Fish: four Tinkler: two Mabizela: one
