Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki believes the fruitful combination of newcomers Pule Mmodi and Tebogo Potsane, which aided Chiefs to beat AmaZulu 3-0 at FNB Stadium on Saturday, will accelerate the duo’s adaptation to life at Naturena.
"We brought in Pule Mmodi with a very clear understanding that he's a quality player but we always say this when it comes to players coming from other teams, 'Kaizer Chiefs is a different beast'.
"The two goals he scored will help him settle. Again, Potsane assisted him [Mmodi] on both goals, this will settle our front three [including Ashley Du Preez, who has been their main source of goals lately] in terms of the contributions that they have to make,” Ntseki stated.
Mmodi scored a brace, while another new signing Edson Castillo was also on target. Mmodi tucked away a rebound after AmaZulu defender Abbubaker Mobara had blocked Potsane's goal-bound shot to put Chiefs ahead in just four minutes into the game.
The former Golden Arrows man completed his brace a minute before the hour mark after being teed by Potsane again, via a backheeled pass. Castillo scored a header from a corner kick in the 87th minute to put the game to bed.
It was Chiefs' maiden league win of the campaign, having lost two and played one draw in three previous games. Amakhosi's next DStv Premiership game is away to Stellenbosch on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Ntseki sings praises of Chiefs’ new signings
Brilliant performance will help Mmodi, Potsane settle, coach says
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
