‘AmaZulu played, we scored,’ Ntseki concedes as Chiefs get first league win
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki admitted AmaZulu produced the better football while his team got the goals in their 3-0 DStv Premiership win at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The victory was the first in four matches in the league for Amakhosi since Ntseki, a former Bafana Bafana coach, took over the reins in Naturena before the start of the 2023-2024 campaign.
AmaZulu, who are yet to score or win a match this season, dominated Saturday's game and had 61% of ball possession against a Chiefs who played an uncharacteristic counterattacking game in front of their fans.
In the end Ntseki's plan earned him a result as Pule Mmodi scored a brace (fourth and 59th minutes) and Edson Castillo added the other (87th) in an otherwise unconvincing display.
The win brought huge relief for Ntseki who came under pressure from fans and critics after failing to win in his first three league matches in charge of the Glamour Boys.
“I think a deserved win for the club, a deserved win for the players, a deserved win for the supporters,” the coach said.
“I think going home after this game we have happy supporters, a happy technical team, happy players and the chair [Kaizer Motaung] will also be very happy when he looks at the result.”
The Chiefs coach was, however, quick to admit it was AmaZulu who played better, more watchable attacking football, which is quite unusual for Chiefs, especially at home.
“AmaZulu played the game, we scored the goals,” Ntseki said. “It [scoring] was very import for us because we've had good performances but not scoring goals.
“I think today we started on a high in terms of respecting the critical phases of the game. We scored very early which helped us settle. I think the plan was well executed.
“The mental output and physical output were very good from the players. Hopefully we've now settled the nerves and going forward we should give our best in all the games we have to play.”
Asked about his vision for Chiefs and how he wants to see them play while winning games, Ntseki said: “I think because of the evolution that we're all experiencing in football, you always keep possession when you've got spaces to play.
Highlights of Kaizer Chiefs v AmaZulu.
“But at the same time you're also playing against a team that is applying high pressure on your team and you must come up with a plan B in terms of how you win the game.
“In the past three matches we had possession but we didn't have good entries into the last third in terms of numbers and chances created. What was important coming to this game was to ensure we didn't concede stayed compact.
“In terms of how we want to play as Kaizer Chiefs, we want to dominate possession. But if you don't dominate possession, what else can work for you? What can also work, if they create spaces for you to go on a counter, is you go on that counter.
“But the most important thing is when we start playing from the back you need numbers and you need options and players to avail themselves. The game of today is that everybody is aware that all of us want to start playing from the back.
“Even today we could see that that was the plan and we tried a number of variations but because AmaZulu had more numbers in defence we could not keep possession and make combinations.”
Chiefs meet Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on Wednesday in their next league fixture before hosting Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.