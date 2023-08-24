Bay have not won a match since January 14 when they beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 last season.
Bay's next match is against Sekhukhune United next Wednesday at home.
Tembo not worried by Bay's poor start
Natal Rich Boyz lost three out of four matches
Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo is optimistic that they will start winning matches soon following their poor start this season.
The Natal Rich Boyz suffered their third defeat in four matches this season when they lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday, courtesy of a first-half strike by Junior Mendieta.
What makes Tembo confident is that they handled their own against Sundowns, where they had chances to score but didn't have the quality in the final third.
"If you look at our previous game against AmaZulu and this game, there are a lot of similarities in terms of the way we played and the approach," Tembo told the media after the match.
"I can see that there is a little bit of identity in terms of what we want them to do and the way we want them to play.
"The response is there and there is a way that we understand as a team how we want to play. I think it is just a matter of time before we start winning matches."
Sundowns see off stubborn Richards Bay to set new mark
Bay have not won a match since January 14 when they beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 last season.
Tembo said the reason they went toe-to-toe with Sundowns was because they are desperate for points.
"For us, the best way is to always try and play football that will allow us to win a game," he said.
"We are chasing a win, so we have no option. Every game that we are playing now, we are playing to win.
"I think with Sundowns, it doesn't make any difference if you sit back and they score first, then you will come out and it may be a little bit late.
"But we wanted to try and go at them and try to put them under pressure so we can create opportunities and I think we did that. We just lacked that quality in the final third in terms of decision-making.
"I can't force the players in terms of their work ethic. I think we worked hard. Unfortunately, we lost against good side."
Bay's next match is against Sekhukhune United next Wednesday at home.
