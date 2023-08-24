Sundowns see off stubborn Richards Bay to set new mark

Mamelodi Sundowns’ hard-fought 1-0 win over struggling Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium yesterday saw them set their new record of five successive victories in the opening matches of the season.
Masandawana beat their previous record after winning four opening matches in the 2010/11 season under coach Antonio Lopez.
Junior Mendieta’s early strike in the opening half was enough to preserve Rulani Mokwena’s perfect start to the season. The win also saw them reach 15 points at the summit of the DStv Premiership table and lead second-place SuperSport United by eight points, although Gavin Hunt’s side have two games in hand.
Victories over Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows, Chippa United and now Bay, saw them off to a flier this season.
Coach Mokwena handed Mendieta his first start this season as he rested Themba Zwane. Mendieta joined Ribeiro Costa and Nku in a front three.
As has been the case in their opening matches, the Brazilians started brighter as they looked for an early breakthrough.
Mendieta repaid the faith shown by Mokwena when he grabbed hold of Ribeiro Costa’s through-pass to open his account in the 10th minute.
Bay, who came to this match without a win in their opening three fixtures, held their own against Sundowns in the opening half despite going down early.
They nearly found the equaliser midway through the first half when a header from Siyanda Dlamini brought Ronwen Williams to action.
Kaitano Tembo’s charges also had another sniff on goal to find the equaliser, but decision-making in the final third was the difference.
The hosts finished the half strongly as Tshepo Mabua came close to equalising on the stroke of halftime with a low drive that missed narrowly wide.
The Natal Rich Boyz suffered a blow eight minutes before the interval when they lost Somila Ntsundwana due to a concussion and was replaced by Sakhile Hlongwa.
Sundowns looked to up the tempo in the second half, but it was the home side who continued where they left off in the opening stanza as they searched for an equaliser.
Bay had chances in the second half but could not hit the target. It was an improved performance from Tembo’s side yesterday and will take some positives from the match.
Mendieta’s lone strike secures fifth win in a row
Sundowns see off stubborn Richards Bay to set new mark
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
