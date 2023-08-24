Mokwena was also impressed with the progress Marcelo Allende made since joining the club last season. Allende has been one of the on-form players.
"Special player, he is settled now. He had the whole season to settle," he said.
"He knows his teammates, the environment. It helps that he knows the coach also and the ideas of how we want to try to play, he is a very intelligent footballer.
"We have very good footballers in this team and he happens to be one of them."
While they are known for their slow start, Sundowns got off to a flier this season and Mokwena said continuity has been one of the reasons for their excellent run.
"Nothing has changed, just the players know each other better, and there is good continuity.
"There is a lot of hard work that the technical team has been working very hard. We have a very good squad and of course, that makes a difference.
"We've not won six games in a row at the beginning of the season for a long time, so we are very grateful and we appreciate what this group, including the technical team is doing."
Mokwena lauds Mendieta, Allende
'Mendieta gives us a lot of options'
Image: Darren Stewart
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has warned that there is still a lot that Junior Mendieta will offer at the club this season.
In his first start for Sundowns against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday, Mendieta repaid the faith shown by the technical team as he scored the only goal of the match in the first half to see Masandawana register their five successive victories in the opening matches of the season.
The 30-year-old, who joined Sundowns recently from Stellenbosch, also walked away with the Man of the Match award after the game.
"Mendieta is not here to replace Themba Zwane. You can't replace Mshishi. But of course, we can play without Mshishi. He is special and he is a generation of talent," Mokwena told the media after the match.
"Mendieta gives us a lot of options. When we signed him, we spoke about it already. He's got qualities that we like a lot, his passion, his drive and his aggression is very good.
"He is a player that we anticipate to use a lot from different positions."
