Soccer

Bobby calls for patience as club cop another PSL charge

Chiefs are not hooligans – Motaung

24 August 2023 - 07:05
Neville Khoza Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefe Ntseki leaves the field protected by security and a police officer's riot shield after his team's 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

While it is becoming a habit for Kaizer Chiefs supporters to throw missiles at their coaches, Bobby Motaung, the clubs football manager, is adamant it is only a minority of Amakhosi fans who are prone to hooliganism.

Chiefs have been charged by the PSL disciplinary committee after a section of their frustrated supporters threw missiles at coach Molefi Ntseki following their 0-1 defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

This is the second time in a space of four months that Chiefs supporters threw missiles at a head coach out of frustration. In May, Arthur Zwane, now Ntsekis assistant, was a victim of this when they lost to SuperSport United at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg. The PSL did not charge Chiefs for that incident.

It is not all the supporters... its a minority. At the end of the day, we understand losing is part of the game, Motaung told Sowetan yesterday. People must be patient. The club will issue an official statement.

Its not fair to supporters who are not behaving like that. It is certain individuals who are not reasonable. We understand the emotions, but at the end of the day, throwing missiles and breaking chairs doesnt help.

In September last year, Chiefs were fined R200,000 following unrest caused by supporters at Danie Craven Stadium after their 4-3 penalty victory over Stellenbosch in the MTN8 quarterfinal, with half of that amount suspended.

Motaung said the club could not always be fined because of some of their supporters behaviour, and will have to find a way to educate them. Its got nothing to do with the club or results. Its peoples behaviour, he said.

We as the club have to find solutions from the technical point of view, as players, on how we win games and how we rectify.

Two Chiefs supporters, Thulani Ngcobo and Masilo Machaka, meanwhile, insisted the club had failed to meet  and listen to supporters concerns. But Motaung disagreed, saying supporters know the correct channels for engaging with them.

Our supporters know how to engage with us through branches. We have a village (club headquarters), and there are mediums of communication.

Its the start of the league. There are teams that are losing and those who started slowly. It depends on how the league will go.

The coach is new, we have new players who are adapting and we played four games, so we cant be pressing panic buttons and having a crisis.

Chiefs will host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday, desperate for their first win in the league.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Spurs v Chippa, Athlone (7.30pm)

Saturday: Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB (5.30pm); Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven (8pm)

Sunday: Royal v Galaxy, Harry Gwala (3pm).

