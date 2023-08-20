Man City see off Newcastle, Man Utd lose at Spurs

Premier League champions Manchester City racked up a club-record 17th successive home win in all competitions but had to graft to a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

A superb strike from Julian Alvarez sealed the points for Pep Guardiola's side, but the relief they showed at the final whistle said a lot about a strong Newcastle display.

City's win lifted them to six points from two games alongside Brighton and Hove Albion who earlier in the day thumped Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 away.

Manchester United were unable to join City and Brighton at the top of the fledgling table though as they went down to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in what was Ange Postecoglou's first home game in charge of the London club.

Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Bournemouth 3-1 though ended the game with 10 men after Alexis Mac Allister was shown a red card on his home debut.

Brentford are now unbeaten in 11 successive London derbies after they cruised to a 3-0 win at Fulham who also finished with 10 men after Tim Ream was sent off after conceding a penalty.

Manchester City made light of the absence of Kevin de Bruyne, who had surgery this week after damaging a hamstring in the 3-0 opening win over Burnley.

In their first home game since clinching the treble last season, City's stunning feat was honoured in grand fashion before kickoff at The Etihad Stadium.