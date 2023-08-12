×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Bafana to play Ivory Coast, DR Congo in preparation for Afcon finals

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 12 August 2023 - 13:13
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during a national team training session at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during a national team training session at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana will play four friendly matches including tough clashes against Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic of Congo in their preparation for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers and African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals. 

This was confirmed by the South African Football Association (Safa) which said Bafana, who booked their spot in the Afcon finals, will play two matches in September and two more in October. 

The Afcon tournament will be hosted by Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11. 

Before heading to the Afcon finals, the South Africans will kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November. 

Bafana will take on neighbours Namibia on September 9 at 3pm, and DR Congo three days later where kickoff has been set for 6pm. 

Both fixtures will be played in South Africa, but the federation will confirm the venues at a later stage. 

Bafana will also face Eswatini on October 13 before they travel to the Ivory Coast where they take on the Elephants on October 17, five days after the Afcon draw. 

“These matches are in support of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos as he continues with his preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations in the beginning of next year, and the start of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November this year,” Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao said. 

In the World Cup qualifiers, Bafana are pitted against Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho in group C.

'I love them,' Komphela says of the 'troublesome players' he's working with at Swallows

Steve Komphela has admitted that as much he's rebuilding a new team at Moroka Swallows, getting results will be key.
Sport
13 hours ago

We go into all our games with the intention of winning, says Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said they would still be under pressure to dispatch Sekhukhune United in the MTN8 quarterfinals even if they ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ntseki aims to end Chiefs' trophy drought by winning MTN8

Having started his tenure at Kaizer Chiefs with a draw and a defeat, coach Molefi Ntseki plans to win the MTN8 title and leave his mark at the club.
Sport
1 day ago

Zwane expects ‘physical game’ when Downs and Birds clash

Themba Zwane is anticipating a physical game when Mamelodi Sundowns face Moroka Swallows in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mkhize warns about danger of wounded Chiefs

Cape Town City skipper Thami Mkhize doesn't want his teammates to read too much into Kaizer Chiefs' unconvincing start to the season as the two sides ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'