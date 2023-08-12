Bafana will take on neighbours Namibia on September 9 at 3pm, and DR Congo three days later where kickoff has been set for 6pm.
Bafana to play Ivory Coast, DR Congo in preparation for Afcon finals
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana will play four friendly matches including tough clashes against Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic of Congo in their preparation for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers and African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.
This was confirmed by the South African Football Association (Safa) which said Bafana, who booked their spot in the Afcon finals, will play two matches in September and two more in October.
The Afcon tournament will be hosted by Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.
Before heading to the Afcon finals, the South Africans will kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November.
Bafana will take on neighbours Namibia on September 9 at 3pm, and DR Congo three days later where kickoff has been set for 6pm.
Both fixtures will be played in South Africa, but the federation will confirm the venues at a later stage.
Bafana will also face Eswatini on October 13 before they travel to the Ivory Coast where they take on the Elephants on October 17, five days after the Afcon draw.
“These matches are in support of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos as he continues with his preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations in the beginning of next year, and the start of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November this year,” Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao said.
In the World Cup qualifiers, Bafana are pitted against Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho in group C.
