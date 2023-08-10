Rulani reveals behind-the-scenes work to make Maseko, Aubaas more effective

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed the coaching methods they are putting in order to get the best out of new signings Thapelo Maseko and Bathusi Aubaas.
Maseko was impressive for Sundowns during their 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.
Although he was not entirely pleased with Maseko's performance, despite taking the man of the match award, Mokwena said the ex-SuperSport United can still do better and that there is still more to come from him.
"He can do better... [I'm] proud, happy we are making progress, but he knows my feelings he can do better," Mokwena .
"More of the end product. Being busy does not mean necessarily being effective. Maseko and Bathusi Aubaas were the last to go to bed last night after being in the video room with me and the analysts when everyone else went to sleep.
"We were analysing not just their performances of those players who play in those same positions. As an example, we profiled not the Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich, but the Sane of Manchester City because the role is a little bit closer to that.
"Him (Maseko) and Aubaas had to sacrifice a little bit of their hours of sleep to spend time with us. That's how we work, we work very hard behind the scenes."
Mokwena added: "I've got to compliment the technical team in its entirety as they make a big contribution to that and then the analysts work tirelessly. I keep them on their toes.
"I ask them to cut up clips and they stay up until 2, 3am, so this is the world that we try to do only to be of service to this football club and the players."
Image: Veli Nhlapo
