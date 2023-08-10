After being outwitted 4-2 by Orlando Pirates, Royal AM coach John Maduka conceded that it was frustrating that they can't strengthen their squad due to the transfer ban Fifa imposed on them after failing to pay former striker Samir Nurkovic R12m.
"You feel that [frustration] because after last season, going into this season, you have areas you want to reinforce and if you can't sign [any players] that means those areas still remain the same.
"The positions we wanted to reinforce are defence and upfront, finding maybe two midfielders as well that can maybe be the core in our team,'' Maduka said after Tuesday's clash at Orlando Stadium.
Heading into the half-time, Royal were already 3-0 down, thanks to Zakhele Lepasa's brace and a brilliantly curled strike from Monnapule Saleng. Thwihli Thwahla drew goalless with AmaZulu in their opening game of the season over the weekend.
After conceding three goals inside the first 35 minutes, Maduka raised eyebrows when he made four changes, taking off the experienced trio of Thabo Matlaba, Menzi Masuku, Sphesihle Msomi alongside Sanele Radebe for Sabelo Sithole, Hopewell Cele, Mzwandile Dlamini and Motebang Sera.
"We saw that we were very slow and we realised that it was maybe because these players played a few days ago and remember they are a bit older as well, so that's why we had to try and make changes to immediately put in fresh legs,'' Maduka answered when asked about the four changes before the break, as it's a rare occurrence in the beautiful game.
"I think that [the four subs] did work well, though we didn't get the result we needed. Players must understand that you can't wait until you get punished before you start playing."
Cele and Mxolisi Macuphu scored Royal's two goals to dignify the scoreline.
Durban side drew opening match before losing 4-2 to Pirates
Maduka frustrated by transfer ban as Royal struggle
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
