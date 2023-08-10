×

Soccer

Dangerous tackles fly, yellow cards abound

CT City pluck Birds in scrappy affair

10 August 2023 - 07:34
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bongani Sam of Moroka Swallows and Jaeden Rhodes of Cape Town City during the DStv Premiership match on Wednesday
Bongani Sam of Moroka Swallows and Jaeden Rhodes of Cape Town City during the DStv Premiership match on Wednesday
Image: GALLO IMAGES/Sydney Seshibedi

In a game that lacked big moments, Cape Town City still managed to sneak in a goal to beat Moroka Swallows 1-0 here yesterday, making it two wins from two games.

The second stanza was even scrappier, producing a series of dangerous tackles that were correctly accompanied by yellow cards. In the midst of it all, 23-year-old Taahir Goedeman pounced on a rebound to beat Daniel Akpeyi just seven minutes before the hour mark.

After coming off the bench to net on debut when Swallows drew 1-all against Golden Arrows on Saturday in their season opener, striker Tshegofatsho Mabasa was rewarded with a start to spearhead the hosts’ attack alongside Kagiso Malinga.

The Birds also fielded new signing Ntsako Makhubela in their starting XI, having just joined a few days ago. Makhubela would be replaced by another new recruit, Gabadinho Mhango, two minutes after the hour mark

On the other side, the Citizens kept the same starting line-up that beat Polokwane City 1-0 on Sunday. Despite scoring the solitary goal that saw them bag maximum points against Rise and Shine, new City signing Cristóvão Paciência started on the bench as he did last Sunday until he was introduced for Khanyisa Mayo in the 77th minute to head home a stoppage-time winner in Cape Town.

The first half didn’t produce any big moments apart from Darren Keet’s splendid save to deny Lindokuhle Mtshali in the 38th minute. This half was a physical affair, forcing a few stoppages to give medical attention to injured players. Both teams struggled to keep the ball on the grass , resorting to long balls which didn’t yield results.

