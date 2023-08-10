Chiefs coach defends Peterson for last minute howler

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has defended Brandon Petersen after his howler saw them suffer a 1-2 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.
Petersen turned from hero to villain after keeping his side in the match with brilliant saves, including a few one-on-ones, but fumbled right at the end as Neo Maema’s shot in the 90th minute slipped through his hands to hand Sundowns the victory.
Before the costly mistake, Petersen had been impressive with brilliant saves that kept the Chiefs in the game.
Speaking to the media after the game, Ntseki refused to blame the goalkeeper for the error, saying this is part of the game.
"Things like this do happen in football. If you were to count how many times he came out to save the team will nullify the mistakes he made that led to the goals," Ntseki said.
"Anything that happens in the game of football is a team effort. If you were to look back and try to trace where the first mistake was made it is not only about him letting the goal, but the whole team made the mistake and that's how we conceded."
Sundowns first goal was also from a Chiefs mistake after Edson Castillo made a backward pass that was intercepted by Peter Shalulile, who set up Lucas Ribeiro Costa for a cool finish.
"The mistake we made that led to the first goal is that they applied a high line and we wanted to play through the midfield. With the confidence we have on him helping us to play from the back that's why the ball was played to him (Castillo)," he said.
"But I think Sundowns were organized in applying a high press on him. I think he is one quality player that has shown in the past that he is understanding, he is intelligent on the ball."
Ntseki also explained why they decided to use three defensive midfielders in Yusuf Maart, Castillo and Siyethemba Sithebe which proved ineffective in the end.
"We know Sundowns is a possession-based type of a team and when you look at our starting 11 we plan around having very quick forwards to put pressure on their defense and goalkeeper when they start playing from the back.
"Unfortunately, we couldn't consistently apply the plan in terms of putting pressure on them.
"But the positive is that if you look at the structure we had, it worked out not giving them the space between the lines in the second half applying more pressure on the ball which led to them making mistakes which gave us chances to score.
"We stayed in the game despite the fact that we didn't play our normal match, mentally we were very strong and also defending as a team which was very important."
