Kaizer Chiefs mentor Molefi Ntseki has declared they are mentally well-equipped to get a positive result against reigning league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Chiefs drew goalless against Chippa United in their league opener at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday, where Ntseki included four newcomers in his first starting XI as Chiefs coach. The new signings who made the first XI are Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Edson Castillo and Ranga Chivaviro. Tebogo Potsane and Mduduzi Mdantsane made their debuts off the bench.
Ntseki implied that their focus immediately shifted to Sundowns after the Chippa stalemate, targeting a solid performance as he hopes that'd yield a positive outcome. The Amakhosi mentor insisted they got themselves all psyched up for the clash against the Brazillians.
"Going into the Sundowns game, I think we all know it's a big game. We are all looking forward to a good performance and a good performance will obviously bring a good result. What is important for us now is to say, mentally we are ready, tactically we are going to work on the strengths and weaknesses of our opponent and we will also be exacting ourselves in terms of what are our best qualities,'' Ntseki stated.
Ntseki also emphasised that they feel obliged to make their supporters happy as the club last won a trophy in the 2014/15 season, when they clinched the league title under coach Stuart Baxter.
“The disappointment has been too long and we might be looking to be under pressure currently because of what we've been experiencing in the past. But we're looking forward to do our best and give back to the supporters,'' the Chiefs coach said.
“When you look at the numbers [of supporters] we had today [Sunday], they were looking forward to the team winning this game because we last won a game, I think, seven games ago. We're fully aware we need to make our supporters happy."
We're mentally, tactically ready for Sundowns – Ntseki
Coach says win will make Chiefs fans happy
Image: Darren Stewart
