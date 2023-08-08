Coach Tembo knuckles down at Richards Bay

Having started his tenure at Richards Bay with a 0-2 defeat to SuperSport United in their opening match of the DStv Premiership at the weekend, coach Kaitano Tembo wants more time before his side can get used to what he wants them to play.
Tembo was not pleased with the performance they showed against SuperSport. Although he said there are few positives they took from the game, he feels there is still a lot of work to be done.
The Natal Rich Boyz will host Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium today (5pm) in the KwaZulu-Natal derby, looking for their first three points of the season.
"There are few positives that we can take from this game, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done," Tembo said after the SuperSport defeat.
"I think the first thing is the performance. For me, I needed to see a little bit more character in terms of our performance. I saw from a few individuals that maybe we need to try and make some unpopular decisions in terms of our squad makeup and try to change things here and there.
"I feel like we are lacking a little bit in some areas. Obviously, I would have preferred a little bit more time, but we just have to do what we can in this situation and try to fast-track what we want and expect from the players. Hopefully, after this game, we will have another week or two to try and fine-tune the team."
Meanwhile, Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi said having struggled for the better part of last campaign, their plan is to collect as many points as possible this season.
Arrows started their season with a 1-1 draw with Swallows at home at the weekend and will be targeting their first win today. "What happened last season was a lesson for everyone, so we need to do well in making sure that we win our games, especially when we are playing at home," Vilakazi said.
"We need to find ourselves in a decent position all the time. We don't want to find ourselves being under pressure. We have to collect maximum points, especially when we are playing at home. When we go away, we will be looking for a point or three, but playing at home, we need to dominate and make sure we get all the three points."
Fixtures
Today: Bay v Arrows, King Zwelithini, 5pm; Pirates v Royal, Orlando, 7.30pm
Tomorrow: Sundowns v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe, 3pm; Swallows v CPT, Dobsonville, 3pm; AmaZulu v SuperSport, Moses Mabhida, 5.30pm; Polokwane v Stellenbosch, Old Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm; Chippa v Galaxy, Nelson Mandela Bay, 7.30pm; Spurs v Sekhukhune, Athlone, 7.30pm.
Coach Tembo knuckles down at Richards Bay
Natal Rich Boyz target Arrows in KZN derby today
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
