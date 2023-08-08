Chiefs have improved a lot this season – Rulani

Having analysed Kaizer Chiefs against Chippa United in their opening match and some of their preseason friendlies, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena came to the conclusion that Amakhosi have improved a lot this season.
One area Mokwena identified where Chiefs have improved is in the centre-back, where new signings Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe operated against Chippa during their goalless draw on Sunday.
And as they prepare to welcome the Glamour Boys in their second DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (3pm), Mokwena said they will have to work hard to find a way to break their defensive structure.
“Well, the starting point is we have to respect every team. We’ve to respect all our opponents and Kaizer Chiefs is no different,” Mokwena told the media yesterday during a press conference.
“The biggest improvement against Chippa is ... you saw three good actions where Chippa went into the side, but I think their two centre-backs give them stability this year, and they are a lot stronger in defending the box.
“Those possibilities show a big improvement on their side in relation to that. Big respect for that and in the physical profile, they got enough to hurt you with open play and set pieces. You have to understand that it is a team that is in the process of improving itself and it does seem to me that they have improved a lot.
“The performances of the team of course we’ve to also gauge in relation to some of the changes that they have made from a technical perspective, of course now you got a new coach.”
The Brazilians started their campaign on a positive note following their 2-1 hard-fought victory at Sekhukhune United on Friday.
And while this is the second match of the season, Mokwena is not sure what kind of a match to expect, but whoever scores first will have a chance of winning it.
“I don’t think Chiefs, when I look at their game against Chippa, are a type of a team to play very open,” he said
“I think a little bit more conservative than last season, so we got a lot of work to do to try and break them down, to tell you the truth.
“The defensive line of four is very compact, but the one who scores first and earlier will have better possibilities than the game that produces more transitions.”
Chiefs have improved a lot this season – Rulani
Downs coach wary of 'new-look Amakhosi'
Image: Lee Warren
