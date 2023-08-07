Despite an improved second half, Kaizer Chiefs still lacked the cutting edge to put Chippa United to the sword in their maiden league game of the season that ended goalless at Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday.
New Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki’s first starting line-up consisted of four debutants in Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Edson Castillo and Ranga Chivaviro. Conversely, Chippa had three players who had never played for the club before in the starting XI. Those are Goodman Mosele, Augustine Mulenga and Menzi Ndwandwe.
As much as Chiefs had better ball retention, the first stanza was hardly entertaining. Both teams lacked creativity to create scoring chances. To make matters worse, there were a lot of misplaced passes from both ends. Castillo was Chiefs’ livewire, spraying a number of fancy passes, only for his teammates upfront to let him down.
Seeing that things were not really happening, Chiefs brought on Ashley Du Preez, Tebogo Potsane and Mduduzi Mdantsane for Mduduzi Shabalala, Chivaviro and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo respectively early in the second stanza. Chippa also made three substitutions early in the second period, taking off Siphelele Luthuli, Azola Ntsabo and Ndwandwe for Luvuyo Memela, Sirgio Kammies and Ronaldo Maarman.
Amakhosi 'still lack innovative spirit'
Both teams need creativity to create scoring chances
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
'It's a new chapter:' Ntseki hopes not to be judged on Chiefs' past failures as Mmodi ruled out for Chippa
The tempo of the game picked up in the second half, with both sides purposeful, thanks to the three substitutions made by both teams. Ndwandwe and Mulenga had a few half chances, forcing a series of corner kicks, before the former was replaced by Maarman five minutes after the hour mark. As much as both teams played with more intensity, poor decision making in the final third still proved the major undoing.
The pace of Du Preez and Christian Saile unsettled Chippa’s defence at times, albeit the Amakhosi duo were let down by that cutting edge. Chilli Boys right-back Zuko Mdunyelwa also did brilliantly to contain either Du Preez or Saile, forcing them to constantly switch wings.
Chiefs’ next match is against reigning league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, while Chippa host TS Galaxy on the same day.
