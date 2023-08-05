The Brazilian Costa came highly recommended and the goal he scored would suggest he is the real deal.
“Lucas, he’s got good teammates. They help each other, they support one another. He’ll get better, he has to understand the league because it is a little different (from what he’s used to). You can see today there were lots of counter attacks, sometimes very open and sometimes teams played it directly or on second balls. Maseko and Lucas are the ceiling raisers for us.”
And it would appear Sundowns are going to raise the ceiling yet again this term and the rest of the league will have to work even harder to get close to stopping them from dominating.
Sekhukhune did well to limit the loss to just one goal, their new signing Jamie Webber scoring the consolation goal via a well taken low free kick on the edge of the box after Peter Shalulile had opened the account from the penalty spot for Sundowns.
Mokwena described the victory as “a good base, a good foundation. This win is a foundation layer, something we can use as a springboard for what is going to be a very difficult season.”
Sundowns next play Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday at Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm) in their second league match before taking on Moroka Swallows in the MTN8 on Saturday.
Rulani Mokwena delighted with his new signings after 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
