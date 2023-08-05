'It's a new chapter:' Ntseki hopes not to be judged on Chiefs' past failures as Mmodi ruled out for Chippa

“I think it has to be Kaizer Chiefs magic,” Ntseki said.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki hopes that he and the side's new players will not to be judged based on the past failures of the Soweto giants as he embarks on a mission to turn Amakhosi’s fortunes around.
Chiefs will begin life under the regime of former Bafana Bafana mentor Ntseki when they face Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday (3pm).
Ntseki will not be the only new man in the squad as Chiefs made at least seven signings in the current transfer window period.
The new coach, who was the club’s head of technical and youth development before his promotion, and recent signings arrive at a tough time for the club as it has gone an unprecedented eight seasons without winning a trophy.
Ntseki understands the humongous tasks before him, but said it will take a collective, and not just him, to bring back the glory days to Chiefs.
“I think it has to be Kaizer Chiefs magic,” Ntseki said.
“It's not only about on the pitch and in the stadiums, but also about all the stakeholders pulling in the same direction.
“I think that’s what has been happening in the club. The unfortunate part was us not getting expected results,” he said.
“I think with Molefi coming in and the new players coming in, it’s so unfortunate because we will always be looked at in terms of what the club failed to achieve in the past years.
“But it’s only a new chapter for each of those players, in the new season, to write their own chapters.” Ntseki said.
The mentor said it will be crucial for the newbies to quickly adapt to life at Chiefs.
“Our players that are coming into the club they need to understand that the pressure that we are under in terms of getting results, it has become a normal pressure because Chiefs is a team that is supported by a multitude supporters and expectations are very high to say it must be a winning team,” Ntseki said.
“I think the most important thing is on the mental side of it. Tactically, in terms of individual qualities we have the players. I think we need to be stronger mentally to face all the pressure that comes with playing for Kaizer Chiefs.”
Chiefs are set to face Chippa on Sunday without one of their new players, Pule Mmodi, who has a family bereavement.
“The Kaizer Chiefs family are saddened to announce the passing of Basetsana Lillian Mmodi (Pule Mmodi’s mother) after an illness,” Chiefs said.
“We send our heartfelt condolences at this sorrowful time to Pule, his family and friends. Pule has been provided the necessary compassion and will not form part of the team on the weekend.”
