Camaraderie will work in Banyana’s favour, says Motlhalo

Camaraderie and willingness to fight for one another are some of the traits Banyana Banyana bank on to achieve another beyond belief feat, that's to knock one of the tournament's favourites, Netherlands, out of the World Cup, co-hosted in New Zealand and Australia.
Having been based in New Zealand's capital, Wellington, since leaving SA several weeks ago, yesterday Banyana moved to Australia's Sydney, where they'll face the Netherlands in the round of 16 at Allianz Stadium Sunday morning (4am SA time).
“We believe that nothing is impossible. There’s been a lot of pressure behind the scenes but the unity of this team is amazing. The unity and that togetherness has brought us this far. We are willing to fight for one another. Against the Netherlands, again we'll apply those principles of fighting for each other and work as a unit, hoping that will bear fruit,'' Banyana star Linda Motlhalo stated.
Utility defender Bongeka Gamede also echoed Motlhalo's words. “We're just one happy family. This team is amazing...we are always looking out for one another, the camaraderie is amazing. We are hoping to continue working hard for each other against the Netherlands and hopefully, we will achieve the desired goal. Netherlands is a big team but I am sure they have weaknesses we can capitalise on,'' Gamede noted.
With usual holding midfielder skipper Refiloe Jane sidelined by a soft tissue injury and her normal understudy Kholosa Biyana serving a suspension, coach Desiree Ellis opted for Gamede to replace the duo when Banyana beat Italy 3-2 to set up a date with the Netherlands in Wellington on Tuesday.
Gamede had played the first two games against Sweden and Argentina as a centre-back alongside Bambanani Mbane. The player from Ixopo in KZN has opened up about playing in the engine room vs Italy, thanking Jane and Biyana for tips.
“Fifi [Jane] and Kholosa told me what to do...that made things easier for me. The coaches also preach that they need versatile players, who can adapt to any situation. The team needed me in the midfield and I just did what was required of me,'' said the 24-year-old Gamede, who's the property of Hollywoodbets Super League side University of Western Cape.
Did you know?
Netherlands are ranked ninth by Fifa and they beat Banyana 2-1 in a friendly in Cape Town in Jan 2019
They were the runners-up to US in the previous WC in France in 2019
Key player: Jill Roord (Man City); she's already scored twice at this WC
Camaraderie will work in Banyana’s favour, says Motlhalo
The team will also capitalise on Netherlands’ weaknesses
