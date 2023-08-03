Jamaica knock out Brazil, reach last 16 of World Cup

Melbourne - A courageous Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw yesterday to reach the knockout phase for the first time in only their second Women's World Cup while condemning the South Americans to their earliest exit since 1995.
Needing a point to go through, the Reggae Girlz barely threatened to score but were tight in defence, repelling wave after wave of Brazilian attacks in a frenetic atmosphere at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
At the final whistle, the overwhelmed Jamaicans slumped to their knees and roared in joy before forming a circle to dance and sway to the Bob Marley song "One Love".
Having lost all their matches in France four years ago, the Jamaicans have coming a long way in a short time, holding France 0-0 and beating Panama 1-0 in their Group F clashes.
It was a tough night for Brazil.
Their coach Pia Sundhage started Marta for the first time in her sixth and final World Cup but the iconic forward bowed out in disappointment, coming off in the 80th minute.
Meanwhile, barely four months after he was hired to guide France at the Women's World Cup, Herve Renard praised Les Bleues for how quickly they have responded to his arrival, booking their place in the last 16 with a 6-3 win over Panama.
"For sure. We just have 10 days in April (for camp), so it's not a long time, but the commitment of these players is fantastic," Renard told a press conference.
"They are working very seriously, they are concentrating on the competition. The team spirit is perfect. So I'm very happy."
Kadidiatou Diani, who netted a hat-trick including two penalties in the victory, was one of several top players to leave the team in revolt before the March sacking of Corinne Diacre.
Renard, coach of Saudi Arabia's men's team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, was hired weeks later.
The 54-year-old, who famously worked as a cleaner between his days as a player and his managerial career and had no prior experience in the women's game, was not pleased with his squad conceding Panama's only three goals of the tournament.
"The most important thing for us was to finish at the head of the group after the three games played," Renard said.
- Reuters
Jamaica knock out Brazil, reach last 16 of World Cup
France's Renard delivers just four months after he was hired
Image: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
