SuperSport coach Hunt says Bafana defender Xulu is a perfect replacement for Dithlokwe
Image: SuperSport United/Twitter
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt believes Bafana Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu is a perfect replacement for Thatayaone Dithlokwe.
Xulu,31, recently signed a two-year deal with SuperSport, who are preparing for a busy season ahead, after his stint playing in Azerbaijan for Turan Tovuz.
Hunt lost the services of Botswana national team captain Dithlokwe who has since found a new home at Kaizer Chiefs.
With the club set to compete in five different competitions next season, it was crucial to find a suitable replacement for Dithlokwe as he played a crucial part to help SuperSport finish third in the previous DStv Premiership campaign.
The Botswana international had formed a solid combination with Thulani Hlatshwayo.
Hunt hopes the new signing will also combine well with Hlatshwayo in the new season.
“He is somebody that can fit into the left centre back, which is something we need since TT (Dithlokwe) is gone and Siyanda gives another option there,” Hunt said.
“He gives good experience, and he wants to do it. I’ve known him for a long time as a player.
“He can certainly help with a lot of younger players that we got. With Tyson (Hlatshwayo) and these other guys, he can form a good combination and try to build from there.”
Squad depth is crucial for SuperSport as they are set to compete in the Premiership, MTN8, Carling Cup, Nedbank Cup and Caf Confederation Cup.
“We have got four good centre backs now in place which gives us good depth in future and there will be a lot of games. Centre back is where you always have problems with suspensions and things like that,” Hunt said.
“He is definitely a big signing for us and I’m happy to have him here.”
SuperSport have made some excellent signings during ahead of the new season with the likes of Terrence Dzvukamanja, Phathutshedzo Nange, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Etiosa Ighodaro, Washington Arubi and others.
SuperSport are set to kick off their campaign by hosting Kaitano Tembo’s Richards Bay at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, August 5. The match will kick off at 8pm.
