‘He’s a revelation’: Ntseki sings praises of Chiefs’ new signing Castillo

Edson Castillo is a “revelation” and “the player we needed”, Kaizer Chiefs’ new head coach Molefi Ntseki said of the Venezuelan signing after his touches in midfield in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Botswana's Township Rollers earned admiration from the club’s supporters.

Chiefs lost their second international preseason friendly in succession, again in front of a packed ground at Gaborone’s National Stadium, after their defeat by the same scoreline against Yanga SC in Tanzania last weekend.

There were positive comments from Chiefs fans on Castillo’s distribution, midfield organising, touches and eye for a pass in the game decided by former Orlando Pirates star Thabo Rakhale’s 80th-minute strike.

“I think that’s the player we needed to have on the pitch,” Ntseki said in his post-match interview with SuperSport TV of Venezuela international Castillo’s performance.