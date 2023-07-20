New Zealand upset Norway in Women's World Cup opener

Hannah Wilkinson's second-half goal gave New Zealand a shock 1-0 win over former champions Norway at Eden Park on Thursday as the co-hosts kicked off the Women's World Cup in style by claiming their first ever victory at the global soccer showpiece.

The Football Ferns had failed to win a game at their five previous World Cup appearances but Wilkinson fired home from close range from Jacqui Hand's pinpoint cross in the 48th minute to give them a lead they would not relinquish.

“I am so, so proud,” said New Zealand co-captain Ali Riley. “We have been fighting for this for so long.”

Norway, champions in 1995, were disappointing and disjointed and rarely looked as if they would get back on level terms. Their best chance came from Tuva Hansen's right-footed effort, which ricocheted back off the crossbar in the 81st minute.

New Zealand's Ria Percival had the chance to put the game out of reach in the 90th minute but her penalty hit the crossbar, setting up a nervy finish.