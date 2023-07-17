Etafia warns SA, Nigeria to be wary of group opponents

Retired Nigerian goalkeeper Greg Etafia has warned the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana against underestimating their Group C opponents Zimbabwe, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Bafana learnt their World Cup qualifiers challengers during a colourful draw ceremony held in Ivory Coast's capital Abidjan on Thursday. Seeing SA being pitted against the Super Eagles excited many neutrals, given the rivalry between the two countries.
While SA and Nigeria are firm favourites of Group C, retired Super Eagles shot-stopper Etafia strongly believes Zimbabwe and Benin won't be pushovers, warning Bafana and his country's national team to guard against overconfidence.
"Zimbabwe and Benin aren't pushovers. Bafana and Super Eagles must know that. Zim and Benin are dangerous teams with a lot of good players playing in big leagues in Europe,'' Etafia warned.
"Yes, one between SA and Nigeria is expected to top that group and go to the World Cup but it won't be as easy at all. A team like Rwanda is like a closed book and facing them away can be dangerous if you take things for granted."
Etafia, who's been living in Mzansi since he arrived to join Moroka Swallows 20 years ago, is conflicted as to who he wants to see qualify between his native country Nigeria and the country he now lives in, SA. The now 40-year-old keeper is capped four times by the Super Eagles.
"Definitely I am Nigerian but I have been in SA for a very long time and SA is my home now. I will be happy for either Nigeria or SA if they qualify... I mean my children are growing up here in SA and they go to school here, so I have a soft spot for this country,'' Etafia, who's now a goalkeeper coach at TS Galaxy, noted.
Apart from Bafana rekindling their rivalry with Nigeria, another interesting element of Group C is that former Super Eagles mentor Gernot Rohr is now in charge of Benin.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana take Cosafa Cup third place from Malawi on penalties
